Au început înscrierile la TopHotel Awards 2026

S.E.
Miscellanea / 19 ianuarie, 14:26

Au început înscrierile la TopHotel Awards 2026

TopHotel Awards revine şi în 2026 pentru a celebra performanţă în sectorul hotelier, turistic şi ospitalier din ţara noastră, potrivit unui comunicat de presă remis redacţiei. Cu un total de 37 de categorii, competiţia acoperă toate ariile esenţiale ale industriei, oferind oportunitatea de a ieşi în evidenţă şi a fi recunoscut la cel mai înalt nivel, a relatat comunicatul. Gala va avea loc pe 26 mai la Hotel JW Marriott din Bucureşti, unde cele mai inovatoare proiecte şi echipe vor fi celebrate, conform sursei menţionate.

Ediţia din acest an îşi propune să evidenţieze succesul, creativitatea şi dedicarea celor care transformă şi inspiră domeniul, a subliniat comunicatul de presă. Sunt invitaţi să participe hoteluri, pensiuni, restaurante, agenţii de turism, precum şi specialişti şi echipe care au adus contribuţii importante în ultimul an. Înscrierile se fac gratuit până pe 8 martie, prin completarea formularului online disponibil pe www.tophotelawards.ro.

Categorii în competiţia TopHotel Awards 2026

BUSINESS & CONFERENCE

*Hotel of the Year - International Hotel Chain, 5 stars

*Hotel of the Year - Independent Hotel, 5 stars

*Hotel of the Year - International Hotel Chain, 4 stars

*Hotel of the Year - Independent Hotel, 4 stars

*Boutique (Luxury) Hotel of the Year

*Most Popular Hotel of the Year - 3 stars

LEISURE

*Seaside Leisure Hotel of the Year

*Mountain Leisure Hotel of the Year

*Hotel of the Year for Balneary Tourism

*Best Resort

*Guest House of the Year (Traditional)

*Guest House of the Year (Modern)

*Best Hotel SPA

LIFESTYLE EXPERIENCES

*Best Winery Accommodation

*Best Culinary Experience in a Hotel Restaurant

*Best Wedding Destination

*Most Beautiful Mansion / Castle

*Most Instagrammable Location

INVESTMENT

*Hotel Opening of the Year

*Best Upgrade for a Hotel

*Transaction of the Year

*Best Hotel Architecture Concept

*Best Investment in Innovation and Technology

*Best Investment in Tourism Industry (other than a hotel)

*Best Hotel Brand Expansion

TOURISM

*Best Initiative for Supporting Local Tourism

*Best Program for Incoming Tourism

*Best Initiative for Supporting Global Tourism

*Best Digital Initiative for Inspiring Romanian Tourism

PROFESSIONAL EXCELLENCE

*General Manager of the Year

*Hotel Employee of the Year

*Hotel Team of the Year

*Chef of the Year for the Hotel Industry

*Best Green & Eco-friendly Location

*CSR Initiative of a Hotel or Travel Agency

*Manager of the Year for the Tourism Industry

*Young Travel Entrepreneur of the Year

Opinia Cititorului

Acord

Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit Regulamentul de mai jos şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale.

