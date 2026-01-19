Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Global Debt and the Crisis of Trust: The Invisible Backdrop of Davos

M.S.
English Section / 19 ianuarie, 15:23

According to data consolidated at the beginning of 2026 by the Institute of International Finance (IIF), global debt has exceeded $340 trillion, equivalent to more than 300% of global GDP. The increase is concentrated in advanced economies, but its impact is transmitted globally through financing costs and volatility.

In parallel, the Trust Barometer 2026, conducted by Edelman on a sample of 34,000 respondents across 28 countries, indicates that:

- nearly 70% of respondents believe institutional leaders deliberately mislead the public;

- fears related to trade and recession have reached historic highs;

- economic optimism is declining sharply in advanced economies.

This combination-structurally unsustainable debt, wealth concentration, and the erosion of trust-helps explain why Davos increasingly talks about "dialogue” and less about systemic solutions.

