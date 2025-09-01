Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
IAR Braşov - business and profit down in the middle of the year

A.I.
English Section / 1 septembrie

Photo source: iar.ro

Photo source: iar.ro

Versiunea în limba română

The company recorded a loss in the second quarter

The aeronautical company IAR Braşov (IARV) reported a turnover of 193.9 million lei for the first six months of this year, 13.5% below that of the same period last year, while net profit decreased by 34%, to 13.3 million lei, according to the issuer's report published on Friday on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) website.

In the first quarter, the issuer obtained a net profit of 15.5 million lei, which means that in the second quarter IAR Braşov recorded a loss.

Operating income amounted to 224.4 million lei in the first half of the year, 6.6% lower than in the January-June 2024 period, while income from the sale of goods was 21.7 million lei, 75% lower than in the first half of last year. Total expenses decreased by 3.2%, to 214.4 million lei. Expenses related to goods and trade discounts received were 16.8 million lei, 74% lower than in the first six months of 2024, while expenses for raw materials and consumables increased by 50%, to 144.5 million lei. In this context, IAR Braşov reported an operating profit of ten million lei, 46% below that of the January-June 2024 period.

The Romanian State, through the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, owns 64.9% of the aeronautical company, whose stock market capitalization is about 280 million lei.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

01 septembrie

01 septembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 01 septembrie

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

01 septembrie
Ediţia din 01.09.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Stiri Locale

Video
BURSA
