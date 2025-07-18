Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Incomprehensible waste: tons of food for malnourished children will be incinerated

O.D.
English Section / 18 iulie

Incomprehensible waste: tons of food for malnourished children will be incinerated

Versiunea în limba română

The administration of President Donald Trump is facing a wave of severe criticism after the press revealed that tons of food intended for malnourished children will be incinerated, in the context in which the United States drastically reduces international aid. The revelations by the international press have sparked outrage among American senators and humanitarian organizations, highlighting the consequences of recent budgetary and institutional policies.

High-energy biscuits, left to expire in a closed warehouse

According to The Atlantic magazine and the AFP agency, the targeted products are high-energy biscuits, used in emergency interventions to feed malnourished children, especially in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Purchased toward the end of the Biden administration for about $800,000, the cookies expired in July in a warehouse in Dubai, while the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) was closed. The Trump administration now plans to allocate another $130,000 to destroy the food by incineration-a decision that has sparked outrage in Congress.

U.S. Senators: "We'd Rather Burn Food Than Give It to Starving Children”

"The government would rather keep the warehouse closed, let the food expire, and then burn it than distribute it,” Democratic Senator Tim Kaine said during a tense hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Kaine says he raised the issue since March, without receiving a concrete response from the administration. Michael Rigas, the State Department's director of management and personnel, admitted during the hearing that he did not have "a good answer” for the situation. He later admitted that he was "deeply saddened” by the waste and promised to investigate the causes. Rigas explained that the situation was "simply a casualty of the USAID shutdown.”

USAID's Dissolution - an Earthquake in US Foreign Aid Policy

USAID, one of the world's leading international aid agencies, was officially dissolved on July 1, 2025, after more than six decades of operation. The Trump administration claimed that the agency "no longer serves America's interests” and decided to integrate it into the State Department. In the diplomatic and humanitarian world, the decision was described as "devastating.” In parallel, the United States began a series of massive cuts to funding for international programs. According to congressional sources, under pressure from the White House and the DOGE Commission - an initiative supported by billionaire Elon Musk - budget cuts of almost $9 billion are expected this week. Of this amount, about $8 billion would have been initially allocated to foreign aid.

Harsh criticism from Democratic senators

During the same hearing, Senator Jeanne Shaheen launched a direct attack on the Trump administration: "Because of chaotic and incompetent decisions - cutting funding, laying off staff, eliminating key programs - American taxpayers will pay the bill, and children will go hungry.” She accused a lack of vision and planning, drawing attention to the moral and economic costs of abandoning global humanitarian commitments.

In defense of current policies, Michael Rigas reiterated that, despite the cuts, the United States "remains the largest humanitarian aid donor in the world.” However, the reality on the ground - especially in fragile countries like Afghanistan and Yemen - indicates a decline in food and medical aid deliveries from Washington, and the effects are already being felt.

A choice of priorities or a renunciation of global leadership?

The burning of food intended for malnourished children is becoming, symbolically, a sign of a deeper shift in US foreign policy - a calculated retreat from its traditional role as a global leader in humanitarian aid. Against the backdrop of increasingly frequent conflicts, food crises and natural disasters, such decisions can have direct consequences for millions of lives. At a time when the global need for solidarity is greater than ever, the gesture of burning food intended for hungry children seems to send a grim message: domestic interests now outweigh international responsibility.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

18 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 18 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Dosar BURSA - Crizele Apocalipsei

Ziarul BURSA

18 iulie
Ediţia din 18.07.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

17 Iul. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0724
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3752
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4419
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8607
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur467.9189

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
industrylink.eu

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
industrylink.eu
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb