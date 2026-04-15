Russian and Belarusian athletes return under their own flags in World Aquatics competitions

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Russian and Belarusian athletes will once again be allowed to compete under their own flags and with their national anthems in competitions organized by World Aquatics, the global governing body for aquatic sports announced, as cited by AFP.

The decision marks a significant shift in policy after more than three years during which representatives of the two countries were excluded or required to participate under neutral status because of the war in Ukraine.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus were suspended from most international competitions immediately following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, a measure adopted by numerous international sports federations in line with recommendations from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Later, beginning in September 2023, they were gradually allowed to return to international competitions, but only under a neutral flag, without national symbols and without the playing of their national anthems.

With the new decision, World Aquatics removes these restrictions and places Russian and Belarusian athletes in the same category as other international competitors.

"Senior athletes of Belarusian or Russian sporting nationality will be allowed to participate in world aquatic competitions under the same conditions as their counterparts representing other nationalities, wearing their respective uniforms, flags and anthems,” the organization said in an official statement.

Strict conditions for returning to competition

However, the full return will not be unconditional. World Aquatics stated that Russian and Belarusian athletes will have to meet a number of additional requirements before being allowed to compete under national symbols.

Specifically, they will be required to undergo "at least four consecutive anti-doping tests carried out in partnership with the International Testing Agency (ITA)” and will be subject to "thorough background checks.”

The measure comes amid ongoing concerns regarding sporting integrity and transparency in the participation of athletes from countries at the center of international controversy.

Trend toward easing restrictions in global sports

The World Aquatics decision is part of a broader trend of gradually easing restrictions imposed on Russian and Belarusian athletes by international federations. In November 2025, the International Judo Federation also decided to fully reintegrate athletes from the two countries after a period in which they had competed only under a neutral flag. World Aquatics had already lifted restrictions for junior Russian and Belarusian athletes in December 2025, following IOC recommendations regarding the gradual reintegration of athletes.

A message about the unity of international sport

World Aquatics President Husain Al Musallam said the decision reflects the organization's desire to maintain sport as a space for international cooperation despite geopolitical tensions."We are determined to ensure that pools and aquatic venues remain places where athletes from all nations can come together for peaceful competition,” the official stated.The next World Aquatics Championships, scheduled to be held in Budapest in 2027, will represent the first major event in which Russian and Belarusian athletes may officially return under their national flags, provided they meet all imposed conditions.

The decision may generate mixed reactions within the international sporting community, as the war in Ukraine continues to strongly influence diplomatic and sporting relations worldwide.