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SpaceFEST 2026 brings to Bucharest an astronaut who walked on the Moon

O.D.
English Section / 15 aprilie

Photo source: spacefest.upb.ro

Photo source: spacefest.upb.ro

Versiunea în limba română

The National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest, through the Faculty of Aerospace Engineering, in partnership with the Romanian Space Agency and the European Space Agency, is organizing the fourth edition of SpaceFEST 2026, considered the largest event dedicated to space exploration in Central and Eastern Europe, from May 7 to 9. This year's edition brings a premiere for Romania: the participation of Charles Duke, one of only 12 people who have walked on the Moon. A former member of the Apollo 16 mission, Duke is: one of the few astronauts to have reached the lunar surface; the youngest astronaut to have ever walked on the Moon.

The event will also be attended by Nicole Stott, a NASA astronaut with over 100 days spent in space. She is known for both her technical work and the artistic component of her missions, being the first person to create a watercolor painting in space.

Three days dedicated to space exploration

The university campus will be transformed for three days into a center dedicated to technology and space exploration, bringing together: researchers; industry specialists;

students; the general public. The program includes: aerospace technology exhibitions;

flight simulators and interactive experiences; robotics demonstrations; rocket launches; educational activities for children and young people; virtual and augmented reality experiences dedicated to space exploration.

Summit dedicated to the aerospace industry

A central point of the edition is the European SpaceFEST Summit, a dialogue platform dedicated to the aerospace industry in Romania and Europe. The summit will address topics such as: space research;

technological innovation; aerospace industry regulations.

Organizer's statement

The university's rector, Mihnea Costoiu, emphasized that the event's objective is to inspire young people and connect them directly with personalities who have made history in space exploration: "We want SpaceFEST 2026 to be more than a festival (...) an event that brings the universe closer to us and transforms Bucharest into a meeting point for innovation and exploration." With the participation of emblematic figures such as Charles Duke and Nicole Stott, SpaceFEST 2026 consolidates its status as a regional landmark in promoting aerospace science and technology, transforming Bucharest into an important point on the map of events dedicated to space exploration.

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