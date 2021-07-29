Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA• Abonamente BURSA
The Energy Week Black Sea conference will take place the 28th of September

S.B.
29 iulie

The Energy Week Black Sea conference will take place the 28th of September

On 28-30th September 2021, the high-level international investment conference Energy Week Black Sea will take place in a hybrid format: offline in Bucharest, Romania and online.

The event is organised by a UK-based consultancy Invest in Network in partnership with Romanian Energy Center (CRE).

The largest renewables conference in the region for the second year will bring together government authorities, local companies from Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Georgia, and Turkey, as well as IFIs, DFIs, and foreign private investors to discuss RES policies for the energy transition, financing renewable energy, solar & storage, on & offshore wind, green hydrogen, regional interconnection and much more.

Investing in renewable energy in the Black Sea region is gaining momentum. Although the countries surrounding the Black Sea may differ in terms of politics and economic background, they are all very keen on increasing the share of RES. Cooperation and interconnectivity become keys in reaching this target.

The Energy Week Black Sea was launched in 2020 during tumultuous times for the events industry and nevertheless brought together the major energy companies from 20+ countries such as NBT, Scatec Solar, Grupo Cobra, Tractebel Engineering, Siemens Gamesa, Global Hydro, AGL, FMO, EBRD, IFC, KfW, DEG (KfW), Green For Growth Fund, Goldwind, IRENA, Mott MacDonald, Black Sea Trade and Development Bank, EDF, Eksim Investment Holding, Asian Development Bank, Enel, CE Oltenia, ROMGAZ, Electrica, Georgian Energy Development Fund, TRYBA ENERGY, EDPR Romania, Georgian National Energy and Water Supply Regulatory Commission (GNERC), State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving of Ukraine, National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (Ukraine), Republic of Turkey Energy Market Regulatory Authority, The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate, Electricity System Operator of Bulgaria and many others.

In 2021, the organisers are excited to return to offline events and invite all the interested companies to join the EWBS filled with networking opportunities as we step away from our screens. For international participants unable to travel this year the live footage will be streamed online to view and participate in any Q&A. 

During the 2-day conference, participants will discuss reforms implemented by each country to foster or further scale up renewable energy deployment, how individual countries attract investors in global competition, suitable support schemes and policy reversals in some countries, as well as will address intermittency and energy security issues. The conference will be followed by the Technical visit and cultural program.

