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"Hospital School", a chance for education for students with medical problems

O.D.
English Section / 20 aprilie

"Hospital School", a chance for education for students with medical problems

Versiunea în limba română

The George Emil Palade University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Sciences and Technology in Târgu Mureş has launched the "Hospital School" program, an initiative aimed at ensuring the continuity of education for high school students who cannot attend classes for medical reasons. The program is aimed at young people who suffer from serious or long-term conditions - including chronic or malignant diseases - and who require hospitalization or treatment for periods longer than four weeks.

"Hospital School" operates as a pre-university education structure integrated into the university, in partnership with: Târgu Mureş County Clinical Emergency Hospital, Târgu Mureş Emergency Institute for Cardiovascular Diseases and Transplantation, Mureş County Clinical Hospital. Within this framework, students can continue their educational process in conditions adapted to their health status.

School continuity and real support

The initiative allows: participation in educational activities in the hospital, support for school assessments, maintaining the learning pace, despite absence from basic school. Thus, students do not have to interrupt their studies and can continue their educational path without major gaps.

Inclusion and equity in education

The university representatives emphasize that the project reflects a broader commitment to inclusion and equal access to education. In addition, the program contributes to:

reducing the risk of school dropout, supporting social and professional reintegration, psychological support for students in vulnerable situations.

A model that can be expanded

The "hospital school" aligns with practices already existing in other European countries, where education in the hospital environment is considered an essential part of the care of children and adolescents. Through this initiative, UMFST Târgu Mureş paves the way for the expansion of such programs to other medical centers in Romania, offering a concrete example of collaboration between the educational and medical systems.

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