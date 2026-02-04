Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
The Ministry of Health and "Telefonul Copilului”, a Continuous Support Mechanism for Children in Crisis

O.D.
English Section / 4 februarie

Calling the emergency helpline should no longer be merely a moment of emotional release, but the beginning of a genuine care pathway for children in extreme situations. This is the objective of the cooperation protocol signed between the Ministry of Health and the "Telefonul Copilului” Association, announced by Health Minister Alexandru Rogobete. The initiative comes amid an alarming context: the number of calls related to children's psycho-emotional difficulties has risen significantly, while the age of those seeking help is steadily decreasing. According to the Minister of Health, the new protocol aims to transform calls to 116111 from isolated interventions into starting points for coordinated, institutionally sustained actions.

"Calling 116111 must be the beginning of a real care pathway - not the end of a momentary intervention,” Alexandru Rogobete stated in a post published on Facebook. The minister warns that, in the absence of continuity, the risk of a crisis recurring remains high, even if a specialist manages to temporarily stabilize a child in distress. The protocol establishes a "functional link” between the first alarm signal and specialized medical intervention, so that children who seek help are not left alone after the critical moment has passed.

Alarming Increase in Calls and Ever Younger Ages

Data presented by the Ministry of Health indicate a worrying trend. In 2025, calls to the single helpline 116111 regarding children's psycho-emotional difficulties increased by 73% compared to the previous year. Moreover, the youngest age recorded among callers is just 12 years old. These figures confirm the growing psychological pressure felt by children and adolescents and the need for intervention mechanisms that go beyond the logic of immediate emergency response. Minister Alexandru Rogobete highlights the essential role played by the counselors and psychologists who handle calls at "Telefonul Copilului,” describing them as the "first line of protection” for vulnerable children.

"Behind every call there are people who listen, intervene, and do not abandon children in their hardest moments,” Rogobete says. In his view, the state's responsibility is to turn these alarm signals into clear care pathways that ensure continuity of medical and psychological support. The signed protocol marks a step in this direction by connecting telephone-based intervention with the medical system and with specialized services capable of managing cases over the medium and long term.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

