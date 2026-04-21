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100 million lei fund for university research in 2026

O.D.
English Section / 21 aprilie

100 million lei fund for university research in 2026

Versiunea în limba română

The Ministry of Education and Research has launched a draft methodology for public consultation that establishes the way to finance scientific research in state universities in 2026. The document proposes the establishment of a dedicated fund, worth 100 million lei, intended to support research and development activities in the academic environment.

Objectives: performance, infrastructure and human resources

The project focuses on several major directions. First of all, it aims to increase the quality of human resources involved in research, including by involving students in scientific projects. In parallel, the document aims to develop the research-development and innovation infrastructure, but also to directly support scientific activities carried out in universities. Last but not least, the authorities aim to increase the performance and visibility of Romanian research internationally, an essential objective in a globally competitive context.

All state higher education institutions financed from the budget of the Ministry of Education and Research are eligible to receive funding from this fund. The allocated amounts will be included separately in the institutional contracts and will be considered the universities' own income. They can be used based on university autonomy, for the entire academic community.

How the money can be used

The methodology also details the categories of eligible expenses: 1. Personnel expenses. These include salaries for staff involved in research, bonuses, social contributions, but also costs for domestic and international travel. 2. Material expenses. A wide range of costs are covered: fees for publishing scientific articles, participation in conferences, infrastructure maintenance, acquisition of materials, books and publications, services necessary for research activity or staff training. 3. Capital expenditures. These target investments, made in accordance with the legislation in force.

Aim: accelerating university research

The initiative comes at a time when the Romanian university system is trying to reduce the gaps compared to the major European academic centers. The allocation dedicated to research could contribute to increasing competitiveness and strengthening the position of Romanian universities in international projects. It remains to be seen to what extent the final form of the methodology will respond to the real needs of the academic environment and whether the level of funding will be sufficient to generate a significant impact in the long term.

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