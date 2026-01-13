Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Advanced and large emerging economies to dominate world economy rankings in 2026

A.V.
English Section / 13 ianuarie

Advanced and large emerging economies to dominate world economy rankings in 2026

Versiunea în limba română

The global economy is expected to reach $123.6 trillion in 2026 as countries recover from recent shocks and adjust to high interest rates, according to visualcapitalist.com, which ranks the world's 50 largest economies by estimated nominal GDP for the current year, based on data from the World Economic Outlook report published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in October 2025.

According to the source, some economies are climbing the rankings through rapid growth, but economic power still belongs to advanced and large emerging countries.

US continues to lead

The United States (US) maintains its position as the world's largest economy, with an estimated GDP of $31.8 trillion in 2026, more than the next two countries combined, the source notes. Despite recent changes in trade policy, US real GDP is projected to grow by 2.1% in 2026, compared with a 2% increase in 2025. The US economy has grown by about 70% over the past 25 years, in inflation-adjusted terms. On an annual basis, the average growth rate was 2.1%, the third fastest among the ten largest economies today, according to the IMF.

China ranks second with $20.7 trillion, reflecting slower but still substantial growth as it moves toward advanced manufacturing while promoting debt sustainability and grappling with an aging population.

In Europe, Germany ($5.328 trillion) remains the largest economy, with the United Kingdom ($4.266 trillion), France ($3.559 trillion), and Italy ($2.702 trillion) all among the world's top ten economies. These countries are also among the world's richest economies by GDP per capita.

Emerging economies climb the rankings

Many emerging markets continue to gain economic weight in 2026. India's economy is projected to reach $4.5 trillion, making it the world's fourth-largest economy by GDP. India's real GDP is expected to grow the fastest among major emerging economies, at 6.2%, driven by strong domestic demand and expanding manufacturing capacity.

Meanwhile, countries such as Vietnam, Bangladesh, and the Philippines are all expected to surpass the $500 billion mark in GDP as they become increasingly integrated into global supply chains.

IMF upgrades 2025 global growth forecast

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in October revised up its 2025 global growth forecast to 3.2%, from 3% in July and 2.8% in April, Reuters reported. But the international financial institution warned that escalating trade tensions between the United States and China could significantly weigh on global GDP, even if the shock from tariffs and financial conditions had a weaker-than-expected impact.

Recent trade deals between the United States and some major economies have averted the worst effects of retaliatory measures, prompting the IMF to upgrade its 2025 economic forecast for the second time since April.

In 2026, the world economy is expected to expand by 3.1%, a level similar to that forecast by the IMF in July.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

Ziarul BURSA

13 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 13 ianuarie

