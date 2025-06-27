Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Aquila - on the radar of pension funds

A.I.
English Section / 27 iunie

Photo source: facebook / Aquila

Photo source: facebook / Aquila

Funds managed by NN Group bought shares of the company in the accelerated placement through which the company's founders sold 8% of the company

All seven Pilon II funds had Aquila shares at the end of February

NN Group, through the private pension funds it manages, was one of the buyers of Aquila Part Prod Com shares in the accelerated placement carried out at the end of last week, through which the company's founders sold 8% of the company's shares, according to reports from the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

Following the operation, which was carried out at a unit price of 1.36 lei, 9.09% below the reference in the "regular" market, the funds managed by NN Group reached a cumulative holding of 13% of Aquila, compared to 8.62% at the last reporting, of which the Pilon II pension fund had 11.78%, the rest being in the portfolios of Pilon III funds.

Constantin-Cătălin Vasile and Alin-Adrian Dociu, the two founders of the company, were sellers, the first reducing his holding from 33.3% to 28.3%, while the second's holding decreased from 25% to 22%, according to reports from the BVB.

The consumer goods distributor is on the radar of pension funds, as of the end of February all mandatory private funds had Aquila shares, with a combined holding of 28.9% of the company. The fund managed by NN Pensii had 8.78% of Aquila, the one managed by BRD Pensii - 1.41%, the one managed by BCR Pensii - 2.02%, Metropolitan Life - 4.43%, the fund managed by Carpathia Pensii - 4.23%, AZT Viitorul Tău - 5.7% and Aripi - 2.33%, according to our calculations based on the latest reports from the administrators and BVB data.

Aquila Part Prod Com reported revenues of almost 740 million lei for the first three months of this year, up 19% compared to the first quarter of 2024, a performance supported mainly by the advance in revenues from the distribution segment, which represents approximately 94% of the Group's turnover. The companies Romtec and Parmafood, whose acquisition was completed in 2024, generated 8% of the Group's revenues, according to a company statement.

The net profit recorded in the first three months of 2025 is 19 million lei, slightly down compared to the same period last year, as a result of the impact of the new tax introduced on turnover, as well as the decrease in financial revenues.

In 2025, Aquila budgeted revenues of over 3.6 billion lei (+23%), and EBITDA is forecast to exceed 211 million lei (+20%), with a margin of 6%. The approved investment budget for 2025 is over 150 million lei, the largest since the company's listing, being directed towards the fleet, logistics equipment and automation, the press release says. The stock market valuation of the consumer goods distributor amounts to almost 1.7 billion lei.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

27 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 27 iunie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

27 iunie
Ediţia din 27.06.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Conferinţa BURSA “Digitalizare şi Siguranţă Cibernetică”
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

26 Iun. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0717
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3254
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4055
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9461
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur464.6380

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
letapeseries.com
ccib.ro
aiiro.ro
BURSA
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb