Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

ASE opens admission for 2026-2027: over 12,900 places for bachelor's, master's, MBA and doctorate

O.D.
English Section / 28 ianuarie

ASE opens admission for 2026-2027: over 12,900 places for bachelor's, master's, MBA and doctorate

Versiunea în limba română

The Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies (ASE) has published on its official website, the information regarding admission for the academic year 2026-2027, making available to candidates over 12,900 places for bachelor's, master's, MBA and doctorate programs. The educational offer covers all university cycles and is adapted to the requirements of an increasingly international labor market, with study programs in Romanian, English, French and German, carried out within the institution's 13 faculties.

Diverse programs, in four languages of study

According to a press release, ASE offers university programs through its faculties, including Business Administration (taught in foreign languages), Cybernetics, Statistics and Economic Informatics, Accounting and Management Informatics, Law, Finance, Marketing, Management, International Economic Relations or Bucharest Business School. The university offers full-time, distance and part-time forms of education, thus covering the needs of a wide range of candidates, from high school graduates to professionals seeking retraining or additional specialization.

Admission to the bachelor's degree: 7,890 places

For bachelor's degree programs, ASE offers 7,890 places, approximately half of which are financed from the state budget. The offer includes 35 bachelor's degree programs, 11 of which are taught in foreign languages. Registration will take place online, between 9 and 16 July, and admission is made, as in the last two years, mainly on the basis of a file, with a language proficiency test, where applicable. Candidates for the Faculty of Cybernetics, Statistics and Economic Informatics (CSIE) and the Faculty of Law will also take written tests. At CSIE, the exam consists of a multiple-choice test in Mathematics, and at Law, a multiple-choice test in Romanian Language and Economics. For these faculties, ASE will organize, on 16 May, a free simulation of the admission exam. For the master's cycle, the university offers 82 programs and 4,733 places, of which approximately 2,000 are financed from the budget. Registration will take place between 16 and 20 July, and the programs are available in Romanian, English, French and German.

ASE announces that it is the only university in Romania that organizes MBA programs. For the academic year 2026-2027, 6 MBA programs are available, run through Bucharest Business School, with a total of 193 places.

Regarding the doctorate, ASE offers 365 places, within 13 programs in the fields of Economic Sciences, Administrative Sciences and Legal Sciences. Registrations will take place online, between July 1 and 6.

The Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest ranks 1st in Romania and between 201-300 worldwide in the field of Economics, according to ShanghaiRanking's Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2025.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

28 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 28 ianuarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

28 ianuarie
Ediţia din 28.01.2026

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

27 Ian. 2026
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0959
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.2871
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.5270
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8732
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur700.8626

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
tophotelawards.ro
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
metalshow-tib.ro
solarenergy-expo.ro
Dosar BURSA - Crizele Apocalipsei
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2026 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb