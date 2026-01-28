ASE opens admission for 2026-2027: over 12,900 places for bachelor's, master's, MBA and doctorate

Versiunea în limba română

The Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies (ASE) has published on its official website, the information regarding admission for the academic year 2026-2027, making available to candidates over 12,900 places for bachelor's, master's, MBA and doctorate programs. The educational offer covers all university cycles and is adapted to the requirements of an increasingly international labor market, with study programs in Romanian, English, French and German, carried out within the institution's 13 faculties.

• Diverse programs, in four languages of study

According to a press release, ASE offers university programs through its faculties, including Business Administration (taught in foreign languages), Cybernetics, Statistics and Economic Informatics, Accounting and Management Informatics, Law, Finance, Marketing, Management, International Economic Relations or Bucharest Business School. The university offers full-time, distance and part-time forms of education, thus covering the needs of a wide range of candidates, from high school graduates to professionals seeking retraining or additional specialization.

• Admission to the bachelor's degree: 7,890 places

For bachelor's degree programs, ASE offers 7,890 places, approximately half of which are financed from the state budget. The offer includes 35 bachelor's degree programs, 11 of which are taught in foreign languages. Registration will take place online, between 9 and 16 July, and admission is made, as in the last two years, mainly on the basis of a file, with a language proficiency test, where applicable. Candidates for the Faculty of Cybernetics, Statistics and Economic Informatics (CSIE) and the Faculty of Law will also take written tests. At CSIE, the exam consists of a multiple-choice test in Mathematics, and at Law, a multiple-choice test in Romanian Language and Economics. For these faculties, ASE will organize, on 16 May, a free simulation of the admission exam. For the master's cycle, the university offers 82 programs and 4,733 places, of which approximately 2,000 are financed from the budget. Registration will take place between 16 and 20 July, and the programs are available in Romanian, English, French and German.

ASE announces that it is the only university in Romania that organizes MBA programs. For the academic year 2026-2027, 6 MBA programs are available, run through Bucharest Business School, with a total of 193 places.

Regarding the doctorate, ASE offers 365 places, within 13 programs in the fields of Economic Sciences, Administrative Sciences and Legal Sciences. Registrations will take place online, between July 1 and 6.

The Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest ranks 1st in Romania and between 201-300 worldwide in the field of Economics, according to ShanghaiRanking's Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2025.