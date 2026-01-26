Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

AUR Delegation, on a trip to America

George Marinescu
English Section / 26 ianuarie

AUR delegation in the United States (Photo source: facebook / Alliance for the Unification of Romanians - AUR)

AUR delegation in the United States (Photo source: facebook / Alliance for the Unification of Romanians - AUR)

Versiunea în limba română

The visit of the AUR delegation to the United States, triumphantly presented by its members as a high-ranking diplomatic incursion, looks, on closer inspection, more like a guided tour through the showcase of American MAGA (Make America Great Again) populism, with strategic stops at organizations marginal to the Washington establishment, with carefully staged photos and a geopolitical symbolism treated at the level of a festive cake. To be precise, a cake with Greenland.

George Simion smiled and cut a cake in the shape of Greenland, decorated with the US flag, at an event organized at the Trump Kennedy Art Center, at a moment that, beyond online folklore, sparked harsh reactions including from within European institutions. The Vice President of the European Parliament, Nicu Ştefănuţă, reacted bluntly: "George Simion, I have a message for you: let that cake stick in your throat! When you cut that cake, think that maybe it was Dobrogea instead of Greenland and someone would have asked you for that territory. We are part of a family and when you are part of a family you take care of the needs of your family. If one of the family members is attacked, don't laugh at serious things. Because, next time, maybe it's your turn.”

The context in which the cake appeared is essential. The event was organized by Republicans for National Renewal, an organization categorized by the American press as right-wing, national-populist and pro-Trump, but almost completely absent from the respectable institutional landscape of Washington. It is not a structure of the Republican Party, it is not a government institution and it has no formal role in American political decision-making. In the American press, the organization is rather invisible, and when it appears, it is mentioned in controversial contexts, described by critics as part of the radicalized ecosystem of the Trumpist right. However, AUR presented the award received by George Simion from this organization as a major international validation, omitting to explain who they are, what they represent and what real weight those who offered the distinction have.

In parallel, the AUR delegation announced meetings with the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), a conservative think tank well known in the American press, but not in the sense suggested by the party's press releases. The Washington Post describes AFPI as a "holding house for former Trump officials", Politico characterizes it as explicitly aligned with Donald Trump, and the Associated Press places it unequivocally in the "America First" movement. It is not a neutral institution, it is not a bipartisan forum and it is not an official channel of the American state, but an ideological laboratory of Trumpism, used to prepare the cadres and policies of a possible maintenance of Trump in power.

The AUR leaders also boasted about their meetings with Republican congressmen, Andy Ogles, Abe Hamadeh and Anna Paulina Luna. Here too, the labels in the American press are relevant. Andy Ogles is described by the Associated Press as "far-right”, and Reuters presents him as a combative Republican, known for radical initiatives and open conflicts with institutions. Anna Paulina Luna is classified by Time magazine as a figure of "MAGA-aligned populism”, a symbol of the new generation of radicalized Republican politicians, more ideological influencers than consensus legislators. In the American press, Abe Hamadeh appears as a tough Republican politician, aligned with the Trumpist current, known more for controversy than for legislative results. The organization US Term Limits notes that "he promised to support term limits in Congress, but broke his commitment”, signaling an inconsistency frequently invoked by critics. Hamadeh is cited for alarmist statements, claiming that some publications and media collaborations "represent direct threats to democratic stability and national security.” In his appearances on Fox News, he presents himself as a victim of "censorship” and the "federal government,” stating that "it doesn't surprise me at all how far the state can go.” None of the three is a central figure in American foreign policy, none represents the US diplomatic or strategic establishment.

All this time, the mainstream American press - the New York Times, CNN, Washington Post, Reuters - has not treated the AUR visit as a relevant diplomatic event. There are no extensive reports, no geopolitical analyses, no institutional echoes. However, there are critical reactions, including from the American Jewish Committee, which explicitly warned of the extremist and anti-Semitic character attributed to the AUR and demanded that the delegation not be legitimized through official meetings.

In this setting, the AUR rhetoric about "defending democracy" and "cancelling the elections" presented to American congressmen takes on an involuntarily ironic note. The party that complains about democratic slippages in Romania is looking for allies precisely in a merican politicians known for relativizing the rule of law and constant attacks on institutions. An export of selective indignation, packaged in selfies, viral videos and a cake with Greenland.

AUR's visit to the US was not, in essence, a diplomatic success, but an internal branding exercise, aimed at the Romanian public. A visit that did not open doors, but confirmed ideological affiliation. A trip that did not bring Romania closer to Washington, but AUR closer to the basements of American populism. And the cake, cut with a smile on its face, remains the perfect symbol: lots of sugar, lots of form, zero strategic substance.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

26 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 26 ianuarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

26 ianuarie
Ediţia din 26.01.2026

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

23 Ian. 2026
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0943
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3411
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4922
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8734
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur687.7477

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
tophotelawards.ro
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
metalshow-tib.ro
Dosar BURSA - Crizele Apocalipsei
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2026 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb