Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Billionaires' top fears in 2026: trade and geopolitics

A.V.
English Section / 28 ianuarie

Billionaires' top fears in 2026: trade and geopolitics

Versiunea în limba română

Trade tensions, geopolitics and political uncertainty top the list of risks that worry billionaires in 2026, according to a survey conducted by Swiss bank UBS, cited by visualcapitalist.com. The aforementioned source, which highlights the factors with the greatest negative impact on the global market in the next 12 months, according to billionaires, notes that regional concerns vary, with trade tariffs dominating the ranking of fears in Asia-Pacific, and inflation and conflicts - in the Americas.

Trade tariffs dominate the concerns

Trade tariffs rank first in the overall ranking, being mentioned by 66% of respondents. Immediately following them are major geopolitical conflicts as a key risk, with 63% of billionaires highlighting fears related to wars, regional instability and rivalry between great powers.

Political uncertainty is the third biggest concern, cited by 59% of respondents. Meanwhile, 44% of billionaires remain concerned about higher inflation, indicating that price stability is not yet a given after years of high inflation in major economies. This is followed by fears of a debt crisis (34%), higher taxes (28%), a global recession (27%), high interest rates (19%), supply chain disruptions (19%), and a financial market crisis (16%). Interestingly, technological disruptions (15%) and climate change (14%) appear lower on the list of fears, suggesting that billionaires may view them as longer-term challenges or more manageable compared to immediate political and economic shocks. Higher energy costs are only a major concern for 8% of respondents, while a global health crisis is a major concern for 6%.

Regional differences reveal uneven risk exposure

While the global results show common themes, regional differences stand out, the source notes.

In Asia-Pacific, 75% of billionaires cite trade tariffs as their biggest concern, reflecting the region's significant integration into global supply chains and export-led growth models.

In contrast, in the Americas, 70% of respondents are very concerned about higher inflation or major geopolitical conflicts.

Risk appetite remains strong among billionaires

However, the UBS survey shows that billionaires are entering 2026 with confidence, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, stagnant inflation in some regions and uneven global growth.

According to UBS, private equity stands out as the asset class of choice for billionaires this year. Almost half of billionaires (49%) plan to increase their exposure to direct private equity investments, while another 37% expect to increase their allocations through private equity funds. Private debt is also gaining ground, with a third of respondents planning to increase their exposure to it. Higher interest rates have made private credit more attractive, offering yield opportunities alongside tighter lending conditions in the traditional banking system. Listed equities remain essential to billionaire portfolios. Over 40% plan to increase their exposure to both developed and emerging market equities, while the vast majority expect to at least maintain their current allocations. Very few of those surveyed by UBS plan to reduce their exposure to emerging market equities, suggesting optimism about long-term growth in developing economies.

Hedge funds are another key beneficiary of this risk-on mindset, the source notes. With 43% planning to increase their exposure, billionaires appear to value hedge funds for their flexibility, diversification benefits and ability to navigate volatile or sideways markets.

More defensive asset classes are seeing less dramatic changes. Most billionaires plan to keep their allocations to infrastructure, real estate, gold and fixed income largely unchanged. Cash levels are also expected to remain stable, with just 19% planning to increase their exposure.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

28 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 28 ianuarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

28 ianuarie
Ediţia din 28.01.2026

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

27 Ian. 2026
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0959
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.2871
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.5270
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8732
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur700.8626

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
tophotelawards.ro
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
metalshow-tib.ro
solarenergy-expo.ro
Dosar BURSA - Crizele Apocalipsei
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2026 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb