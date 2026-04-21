Blue Origin marks an important step in the space race, but not without problems

Versiunea în limba română

The American space company Blue Origin, founded by Jeff Bezos, has achieved an important technological first: the launch of the New Glenn rocket using a reused booster, followed by its successful recovery. The achievement represents a major step towards reducing costs and increasing the frequency of launches, in a context of increasingly intense competition with SpaceX. However, the technical success was overshadowed by a problem that arose during the mission: the satellite carried was not placed in the planned orbit.

• Successful launch, precise recovery

The rocket, with a height of about 100 meters, took off from Cape Canaveral at 07:25 local time. After the separation of the two stages, the main booster returned under control and landed on a floating platform in the Atlantic Ocean, about nine and a half minutes after launch. This achievement confirms Blue Origin's ability to reuse essential rocket components, a technology that significantly reduces operational costs and allows space programs to be accelerated. Despite the successful recovery, the mission was not perfect. The communications satellite belonging to the company AST SpaceMobile was placed in a different orbit than the one originally targeted. The company later confirmed that it is analyzing the deviation and its impact on the operation of the satellite. Such incidents, although not uncommon in the development phases, highlight the complexity of orbital missions.

• Reuse, the key to competing with SpaceX

The success of the reuse of the thruster is essential to Blue Origin's strategy to close the gap with SpaceX, Elon Musk's company, which dominates the commercial launch industry precisely thanks to this technology. In fact, the thruster used in this mission had already been recovered previously, in November, being reconditioned by replacing the engines and making technical adjustments before relaunch.

• Moon Ambitions and the Stakes of Artemis

The New Glenn rocket is at the heart of Bezos's space ambitions, especially in the context of NASA's Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the Moon by 2028. Both Blue Origin and SpaceX are developing technologies for this goal, and the competition between the two companies is being closely watched globally, including in the context of geopolitical rivalry with China. Although the orbit issue raises questions, the success of the booster reuse confirms Blue Origin's rapid progress. In an industry where every detail counts, such steps are essential for the future of commercial space exploration. In the long term, the ability to launch frequently and efficiently will make the difference - and this mission shows that the rivalry between the space giants is far from over.