Bookfest 2026 International Book Fair: Bulgaria, guest of honor

Versiunea în limba română

This year's edition of the Bookfest International Book Fair, scheduled between June 3 and 7 at Romexpo, brings contemporary Bulgarian literature to the forefront. Bulgaria participates as a guest of honor, offering the Romanian public the opportunity to discover a dynamic literary scene, increasingly visible at an international level. Over 20 guests will arrive in Bucharest, including Georgi Gospodinov, considered one of the most important contemporary Bulgarian writers. Along with him, authors such as Ioanna Elmy, Elena Alexieva, Nadejda Radulova or Emil Andreev will participate, as well as children's literature writer Petya Kokudeva, inform the organizers. The program will include book launches, debates, autograph sessions and direct meetings between authors and readers, offering a broad perspective on current Bulgarian literature.

• More than literature: the book market and cultural cooperation

Bulgaria's participation is not limited to promoting authors, but will also include presentations on the book market, publishing trends and opportunities for international collaboration. Funding programs, residencies for writers and translators, literary festivals and cultural exchange projects will be discussed. The Bulgarian stand, organized by the Bulgarian Book Association, will be located in Pavilion B2 and will offer both volumes in Bulgarian and translations into Romanian.

In recent years, Bulgarian literature has experienced a significant increase in global visibility, supported by translations and important awards. A landmark moment was the winning of the International Booker Prize in 2023 by Georgi Gospodinov, a success that consolidated international interest in authors from this country.

At the same time, numerous Bulgarian writers and translators have been nominated or awarded in European and international competitions, which confirms the dynamism and relevance of this literature.

• Cultural Bridge over the Danube

The President of the Romanian Publishers Association, Grigore Arsene, emphasized that this edition of Bookfest represents an opportunity to deepen the knowledge of a culture that is geographically close, but still insufficiently explored in Romania. The message is clear: literature remains an essential tool for bringing people and cultures closer together, and Bookfest 2026 aims to strengthen this connection.

The 19th edition promises to be one of the most consistent so far, both in terms of the diversity of the guests and the themes addressed.