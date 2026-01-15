Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Culture Minister Criticizes Underfunding of the Field

O.D.
English Section / 15 ianuarie

Culture Minister Criticizes Underfunding of the Field

Versiunea în limba română

The Minister of Culture, Andras Istvan Demeter, expressed his dissatisfaction with the level of the budget allocated to culture, but also with the way in which public funds intended for this sector are distributed. The official stated that, for more than three decades, culture has been treated marginally in the state's budgetary architecture, although its contribution to the national economy is significant. The statements were made in the context of the minister's participation in the events organized on the occasion of Eminescu Days, a framework that Demeter considered appropriate to bring back into discussion the status of culture in public policies.

"Culture has been sitting idle for 35 years”

In a critical speech on the way culture is financed, Andras Istvan Demeter stated that the current situation reflects an old structural problem, which goes back to both the post-December period and the communist regime.

"Culture has been sitting idle for 35 years. It is possible that it has been the same under socialism, because even then it was not a leader in financing. And that is a problem. Culture should not sit idle, picking up the crumbs from the table,” the minister declared.

According to him, the current approach, in which cultural institutions depend almost exclusively on insufficient budget allocations, keeps the field in an area of vulnerability and underdevelopment. Demeter stressed that a paradigm shift is needed, in which culture is viewed not as a consumer of resources, but as a real contributor to the national economy.

The minister argued that the solution is not just an arbitrary increase in budgets, but a rethinking of the way in which the contribution of culture to Romania's economic and social development is calculated and recognized. "Culture must have its share of the national economy, but for that we must see what its share is and how its share is calculated. It is not impossible to see,” said Andras Istvan Demeter. He advocated for cultural institutions to emerge from what he called the administrative "bubble” or "ghetto” in which they operate, insisting on the need to put "the entire contribution of culture on the table of the national economy.” In his opinion, only after this contribution is clearly quantified can we legitimately discuss a mechanism through which a share of the value created returns, in a predictable manner, to the cultural sector.

Present in Botoşani on the occasion of the Eminescu Days, the Minister of Culture participated in a round table organized at the Ipoteşti Memorial, with the theme "Cultural Education in the 2024 Cultural Consumption Barometer". The discussions focused on the role of cultural education in educating the public and increasing cultural consumption, in a context in which statistical data indicate major imbalances between access to culture and the level of funding. Andras Istvan Demeter also took part in a debate dedicated to cultural diplomacy, underlining the importance of promoting Romanian culture internationally as an instrument of image, dialogue and influence. The statements made by the Minister bring back to the forefront an old, but still unresolved debate, regarding the place of culture in the state's budgetary priorities and the need for a coherent public policy that would overcome the logic of chronic underfunding.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

15 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 15 ianuarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

15 ianuarie
Ediţia din 15.01.2026

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

14 Ian. 2026
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0897
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3658
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4532
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8752
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur650.6110

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
Mozart
Schlumberger
raobooks.com
cofetariiledelice.ro

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Viva
Dosar BURSA - Crizele Apocalipsei
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2026 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb