December in numbers

Versiunea în limba română

• December 2

- The Government analyzes the amendments submitted to the draft law for the modification and completion of some normative acts in the field of service pensions and assumes the project in Parliament.

- The National Bank of Romania announces that, on November 30, 2025, the foreign exchange reserves at the National Bank of Romania stood at 65,408 million euros, compared to 65,347 million euros on October 31, 2025. The level of the gold reserve remained at 103.6 tons. Given the evolution of international prices, its value stood at 12,011 million euros. Romania's international reserves (currency plus gold) on November 30, 2025 were 77,419 million euros, compared to 76,885 million euros on October 31, 2025.

- The dollar - at the highest exchange rate of the month against our currency: 4.3849 lei, according to the National Bank of Romania.

• December 3

- The gram of gold, quoted at the minimum level of the month: 589.2664 lei, according to the National Bank of Romania.

• December 5

- The government approves a memorandum that redefines the role of the Interministerial Committee for supporting the implementation of corporate governance in state-owned companies and validates the list of the first 17 enterprises subject to analysis for restructuring. Several energy and transport companies are targeted, including Electrocentrale Bucureşti, Oil Terminal, CFR SA, CFR Călători, Metrorex and Tarom.

• December 7

- Liberal Ciprian Ciucu is elected general mayor of the capital.

• December 9

- The franc reaches the minimum exchange rate of the month against our currency: 5.4198 lei, according to the National Bank of Romania.

• December 15

- A motion of censure filed against the Government is rejected.

- The National Bank of Romania announces that, in the period January-October 2025, the current account of the balance of payments recorded a deficit of 24,636 million euros, compared to 23,644 million euros in the period January-October 2024. In its structure, the balance of goods recorded a deficit higher by 51 million euros, the balance of services - a surplus higher by 560 million euros, the balance of primary income - a deficit higher by 807 million euros, and the balance of secondary income made a negative contribution of 694 million euros.

• December 17

- The Government decides that, by December 31, 2025, local councils must approve decisions regarding tax and fee rates for 2026.

• December 22

- Euro - at the lowest exchange rate of the month against the leu: 5.0881 lei, according to NBR data.

- The National Bank of Romania announces that, as administrator of the SaFIR financial instruments depository and settlement system, it will become a member of the European Central Securities Depository Association (ECSDA) starting with January 1, 2026.

• December 23

- The Government adopts the "Little Train Ordinance", ordering the reduction of certain expenses, recovery measures, support for vulnerable people and local authorities, plus strengthening the fight against evasion and control in the area of excise products.

• December 24

- The Government extends, through a memorandum, the list regarding the restructuring of state-owned companies, adding Minvest, Romaero, Remin and Avioane Craiova.

- The dollar - at the lowest rate of the month against our currency: 4.3140 lei, according to the NBR.

- The gram of gold reaches the maximum price of the month: 622.5801 lei, according to the NBR.

• December 29

- The judges of the CCR do not make a decision on the Law on Magistrates' Pensions, as the four judges proposed by the PSD did not show up for the hearing. A day earlier, they had left the courtroom.

- The Ministry of Finance announces that the budget deficit reached 121.77 billion lei, or 6.40% of GDP in the first 11 months of 2025, compared to 125.72 billion lei, or 7.15% of GDP in the same period in 2024.

- The NBR informs that the broad money supply (M3) recorded a balance of 768,605.1 million lei at the end of November 2025. This increased by 1.4% (0.9% in real terms) compared to October 2025, and compared to November 2024 it increased by 6.6% (-2.9% in real terms).

• December 30

- The franc reaches the maximum exchange rate of the month against our currency: 5.4911 lei, according to the NBR.

• December 31

- The euro rises to the maximum exchange rate of the month against the leu: 5.0985 lei, according to the NBR figures.

- The BET index, of the 20 most liquid securities on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), rose by 6.99% in December, to 24,439 points, a new historical record for that moment, while the BET-BK index, the benchmark for the return of equity investment funds, appreciated by 7.03%, to 4,382 points.

- Shares of energy infrastructure company Premier Energy rose 26.62% last month, the best performer on the BET index.

Private healthcare provider MedLife surpassed the one billion euro market capitalization threshold in December, marking a 16.82% increase in its share price last month.

- Oil and gas producer OMV Petrom shares rose 8.51%, while Romgaz, OMV Petrom's partner in the Neptun Deep project, rose 4.5%.

- Electrica shares rose 10.25% in December, Transelectrica shares rose 4.9%.

- BRD-Groupe Societe Generale shares rose 19.82%, Banca Transilvania shares rose 2.93%.

- The BET-FI index, of former SIFs and Fondul Proprietatea, registered an increase of 0.41%, to 90,621 points, while the shares of Evergent Investments, Longshield Investment Group and Infinity Capital Investments depreciated.

- The total value of transactions with securities listed on the Main Segment of the BVB was about 3.24 billion lei in December, 27.3% below the level in November. The average daily value of transfers fell by 19.2%, to 180.2 million lei.