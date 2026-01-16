Demeter Andras Istvan: "Culture must be lived before it is made”

Versiunea în limba română

On National Culture Day, celebrated annually on January 15, the Minister of Culture, Demeter Andras Istvan, sent a broad message about the essential role of culture in society, emphasizing that it is not just heritage or artistic production, but a living experience, lived by people and for people. "Culture helps us get through difficult times without losing its meaning. Before anything else, however, even before it is made, culture must be lived. Culture means not only heritage, but also education,” the minister sent in a public message. In the message published on Facebook, Demeter Andras Istvan described culture as a complex process, which is born of emotion, expression and human interaction. He highlighted that the cultural act does not belong exclusively to large stages or established institutions, but manifests itself in various forms, including in unconventional spaces and through the often invisible work of those who support the cultural infrastructure. "Culture is made by, through and for people. It is reflected in the emotion transmitted from the stage, from an open book, a painting or a photogram; from the inflections of a melody or from the details of an ornament on a building”, stated the minister. Demeter Andras Istvan compared the cultural act to a "sphere” - a perfect, visible and measurable form, but which contains an infinite mystery, like the number Pi (π). In this metaphor, culture becomes one of the "invisible links of man with the universe”, impossible to exhaust or fully explain.

• Heritage and economic development

The Minister of Culture stressed that the role of culture goes beyond the symbolic or identity sphere. In museums, libraries and cultural institutions, culture means education, dialogue and openness, but also human, social and economic development. "Communities that invest in culture become stronger, more vibrant, more competitive. Culture generates ideas, sets systems in motion and facilitates diplomatic routes between countries, it being well known that it represents the best ambassador”, pointed out Demeter Andras Istvan. According to him, culture creates jobs, attracts long-term investments and brings financial added value when managed efficiently. At the same time, it offers stability and confidence in times of uncertainty. In concluding his message, the Minister of Culture thanked all those who "live culture”, whether with professional rigour or with passion, and who believe in its purpose in a society in continuous transformation.

National Culture Day was established as a holiday with national status in 2010, being symbolically linked to the date of birth of Mihai Eminescu. Reaching its 16th edition in 2026, this day aims to promote the values of Romanian culture in all communities inhabited by Romanians, both in the country and abroad.