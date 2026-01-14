DNSC: Common mistakes online can open the door to cyberattacks

Versiunea în limba română

The National Directorate of Cybersecurity (DNSC) draws attention to common errors made by users online, which significantly increase the risk of cyberattacks. Specialists emphasize that, most often, vulnerabilities do not arise from a lack of technology, but from the use of unsafe practices and a low level of information on digital protection. According to DNSC, weak or reused passwords on multiple platforms remain one of the main ways in which attackers gain unauthorized access to personal or professional accounts. Added to this are the neglect of software updates and the use of public networks without minimum security measures, factors that can facilitate data interception or infection of devices with malicious programs.

• Weak passwords, ignored updates and the risks of public networks

DNSC representatives draw attention to the fact that many security incidents start from seemingly harmless habits. "Users often resort to weak passwords or reuse them on multiple platforms, making them vulnerable to attacks. Also, the lack of software updates can expose devices to risks, and the use of public networks without adequate protection measures increases the risk of interception of personal data," DNSC specialists sent in a message published on the official Facebook page. In the absence of updates, devices remain exposed to already known vulnerabilities, for which there are technical solutions, but which are not applied in time. Also, the use of public Wi-Fi networks, in cafes, airports or shopping centers, without additional protections, can allow attackers to intercept sensitive data, such as passwords, banking information or private messages. Specialists recommend using unique and complex passwords for each account, activating two-step authentication where possible and immediately installing security updates provided by software manufacturers.

• Digital education, the main long-term solution

DNSC emphasizes that, beyond technical measures, digital education plays an essential role in reducing risks in the online environment. Awareness of the dangers and understanding how attackers operate can help users avoid common traps. "The better we understand the dangers, the safer we can make decisions online. Be vigilant - cybersecurity starts with each of us!”, DNSC specialists also said. The institution constantly runs information and warning campaigns, addressed to both ordinary users and companies and public institutions. In the context of the increase in the number of cyber attacks and their sophistication, the authorities emphasize that the responsibility for digital security is shared: technology provides tools, but users must use them correctly.