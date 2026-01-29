Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Earth Seen from the Moon: A New Perspective on Global Climate

O.D.
English Section / 29 ianuarie

Earth Seen from the Moon: A New Perspective on Global Climate

Versiunea în limba română

Observing the Earth from the Moon could become one of the most effective methods for analyzing global climate, a new scientific study published recently shows. The research indicates that this unique perspective allows eliminating the "noise" generated by local weather phenomena and highlighting the planet's real radiative signature, essential for understanding climate change, reports Xinhua news agency.

Earth's radiation balance, the balance between the energy received from the Sun and the energy reflected back into space, is a key element in the functioning of the climate system. Changes in this balance influence global temperatures, atmospheric circulation and the frequency of extreme events. Until now, satellites have played a crucial role in measuring this balance, but each type of orbit comes with important limitations. Low-orbit satellites observe different regions of the planet at different times, while geostationary satellites monitor only one hemisphere. This fragmentation makes it difficult to obtain a coherent, continuous, and truly global picture of the radiation reflected by the Earth.

Ideal platform for global observation

The study, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres, shows that an observing platform located on the Moon could overcome these limitations. From the distance of the Moon, the Earth appears as a complete and stable disk, providing a permanent perspective of the entire planet. "From the Moon, the Earth appears as a single and complete disk,” explained Ye Hanlin, a researcher at the Institute of Atmospheric Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and the study's lead author. "This allows us to extract the dominant radiation signals of the planet while suppressing interference caused by local and small-scale weather events,” he added.

Earth's Radiation Footprint

The Chinese team's analysis shows that about 90 percent of the variations in radiation emitted by the Earth, as observed from the Moon, can be described by simple planetary-scale mathematical models known as spherical harmonics. These models function as a true global "radiative footprint” of the planet, effectively reducing noise in the energy data and highlighting major climate features. In essence, the lunar perspective allows for the separation of climate-relevant signals from short-term fluctuations generated by weather. The study also identified clear rhythmic cycles in the radiation data, associated with the phases of the Moon, its orbital motion, and the Earth's daily rotation, each leaving distinct signatures in the observations.

A Strategic Tool for Climate Monitoring

"A platform placed on the Moon provides a new, sustainable and holistic view of the Earth, which is completely unique,” said Guo Huadong, an academician of CAS and corresponding author of the study. According to the researchers, this approach could become an essential tool for precisely measuring the radiation emitted by the Earth and for long-term monitoring of global climate change. Such a "big picture” perspective would complement the data provided by current satellites and contribute to a deeper understanding of the planet's climate dynamics.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

29 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 29 ianuarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

29 ianuarie
Ediţia din 29.01.2026

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

28 Ian. 2026
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0960
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.2490
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.5418
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8622
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur720.7478

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
tophotelawards.ro
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
metalshow-tib.ro
solarenergy-expo.ro
Dosar BURSA - Crizele Apocalipsei
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2026 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb