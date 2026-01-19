Electro-Alfa announced its intention to list on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Versiunea în limba română

Electro-Alfa International, one of the most important Romanian players in the electrical equipment and integrated energy projects industry, has taken the decisive step towards the capital market and officially announced, during a press conference, the intention to list on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, through a share capital increase that could lead to a free-float of approximately 35%. The move marks a stage of maturity for an entrepreneurial group with over three decades of history, built entirely with Romanian capital, which has come to play a strategic role in the national and regional energy infrastructure.

"The listing of Electro-Alfa International marks a new stage in the company's evolution and confirms the maturity of our business model. We have built a strong Romanian company in over three decades, with integrated capabilities and recognized expertise in energy infrastructure. The listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange will allow us to accelerate investments, consolidate our presence on foreign markets and continue sustainable development, for the benefit of our customers, employees and future investors,” said Gheorghe Ciubotaru, founder and chairman of the Board of Directors of Electro-Alfa International. The listing of Electro-Alfa on the BVB will be carried out through an initial public offering of up to 65,990,507 newly issued shares, with the funds raised going exclusively into the company, without a secondary sale component. The offer will be structured for institutional and retail investors, after the approval of the prospectus by the Financial Supervisory Authority, and after the completion of the operation, the company will request admission to trading on the regulated market administered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The intermediaries of the transaction are SSIF Swiss Capital and UniCredit Bank, and the size of the package was also designed from the perspective of a potential future inclusion in the BET index.

The announcement comes at a moment of strength for the Electro-Alfa group. For the financial year 2025, the company estimates revenues of over 800 million lei, EBITDA of over 100 million lei and a gross profit of approximately 100 million lei, based on estimated, unaudited and unrevised data. The performance confirms an accelerated growth dynamic: in 2024, Electro-Alfa International reported revenues of 648.4 million lei and a net profit of 57.4 million lei, compared to 435.8 million lei in 2023 and 259.2 million lei in 2022, which corresponds to a compound annual growth rate of over 58% in the period 2022-2024.

EBITDA rose to 76.7 million lei in 2024, from 51.6 million lei in 2023 and 31.4 million lei in 2022, reflecting both the increase in production volumes and the expansion of EPC activities, including on foreign markets.

Electro-Alfa International is the central pillar of the group and one of the top three manufacturers of electrical equipment in Romania, with an estimated market share of 32.49% in 2024. The company operates a "one-stop-shop" model, covering the entire value chain, from design and production to installation, commissioning and maintenance, for both low and medium voltage equipment and complex EPC projects. The group has four modern production units in Botoşani, with a total area of over 25,000 square meters, an in-house research and development center and collaborates with over 500 customers at national and international level. The portfolio of ongoing contracts exceeds 145 million euros and covers strategic sectors such as energy, transport, refining, irrigation and railway infrastructure. Major projects include the technological modernization of the Petrobrazi refinery, deliveries for the electrical infrastructure of the A7 Moldovan Highway, the rehabilitation of transformer stations in the national grid and extensive infrastructure modernization works in counties such as Mehedinţi and Giurgiu. In parallel, the company is actively involved in photovoltaic park projects, power stations and energy storage units, a segment undergoing accelerated expansion in Romania.

Electro-Alfa's strategy for the period 2026-2030 aims to consolidate on existing energy and infrastructure markets, expand into the European Union, without neglecting Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, as well as intensify mergers and acquisitions. "We need to integrate specialists and expertise, and the fastest way is by integrating other companies or creating joint ventures," explained George Ciubotaru, vice president of the Board of Directors, who also showed that the company is also investing in digitalization, developing software solutions and AI agents to increase the efficiency of internal processes.

With approximately 590 employees at group level and a solid industrial base, Electro-Alfa aims for the listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange to become an accelerator of development. The company intends to promote, according to its founder, "an extremely attractive dividend policy", in a context in which financial results show constant and consistent growth. Electro-Alfa's listing on the BVB is not just a market event, but a strong signal regarding the capacity of Romanian entrepreneurial capital to build competitive industrial companies, with regional ambitions and an essential role in energy security and the infrastructure of the future.