Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Farmers want students in practice, but they don't know what steps to take

O.D.
English Section / 22 ianuarie

Farmers want students in practice, but they don't know what steps to take

Versiunea în limba română

Three quarters of Romanian farmers say they would be willing to receive students from agricultural high schools in practical training, but the lack of staff, time and ignorance of the legal procedures for collaborating with schools keep many away from this step. The conclusion belongs to a study conducted by the Romanian Center for European Policies (CRPE), within the consortium Creştem prin Educaţie Agricolă (CEA). In this context, CEA representatives launch a public appeal to farmers and entrepreneurs in the agri-food sector to actively get involved in training the next generation of professionals, through the "Take Students in Practice" campaign, dedicated to informing and facilitating collaboration between the business environment and agricultural education.

Students without internships, farms without people

The data from the CRPE research conducted at the end of last year shows a serious gap between school and the labor market: one in three students who are close to graduating from an agricultural high school or vocational school in Romania did not complete a single internship at a specialized economic agent during their studies.

Paradoxically, this reality coexists with an acute labor force crisis in agriculture. According to another CRPE study, conducted in 2025, over half of farmers say they are facing a lack of qualified and unqualified personnel. Although most would like to organize internships for students, very few know the steps necessary to collaborate with agricultural high schools or have ever contacted them. The CRPE analysis identifies the main reasons why economic agents in agriculture avoid organizing internships. Almost half of the farmers (47%) cite the lack of time needed to deal with students, 37% say they do not have enough staff to fulfill the role of internship tutors, and 27% believe that their own employees are not well enough trained to transmit knowledge and evaluate students. Of the 777 companies participating in the study, only a quarter say they have had interactions with an agricultural high school so far. However, 75% of the respondents say they are interested in future collaborations, which indicates a significant potential that is still untapped.

What farmers can offer students

The study shows that, despite the difficulties, many companies can provide concrete support to students in internships. 57% of farmers say they can provide work equipment and learning materials, a third can provide meals, a quarter can cover transportation, and 20% can offer a scholarship or some form of remuneration. Less than 10% of the companies could offer accommodation.

To facilitate these collaborations, CRPE has developed a practice guide and a simplified registration procedure in a dynamic database, accessible to agricultural high schools through the platform www.educatieagricola.ro

A favorable moment for agricultural education

CRPE representatives emphasize that agricultural education is in one of the best moments in recent years. There are 59 agricultural high schools nationwide, and data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development show a 10% increase in the number of graduates in the last five years. At the end of the 2024-2025 school year, out of the 4,234 graduates of agricultural high schools and post-secondary schools, over a quarter have engaged in agriculture or related fields. Another 1,300 people were employed outside the sector, 835 continued their university studies, and less than 15% were unemployed - a percentage significantly below the national average, which, according to Eurostat, was around 25% in 2023.

In an international context marked by the rapid development of artificial intelligence, the demand for technical and professional jobs remains high. Agricultural specialists, machinery operators, maintenance engineers or professional drivers are increasingly sought after, and several European countries have announced massive investments in apprenticeship and practical training programs. CRPE data confirm these trends and show that the professional insertion of agricultural high school graduates is on an increasing trend. Even though 39% of students initially arrive at these high schools due to a lack of alternatives, the majority declare themselves, at the end of their studies, to be "quite satisfied" or "very satisfied". However, the report draws attention to a major gap between school equipment and the technological standards required by the market, an obstacle that can only be overcome through real partnerships with the business environment.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

22 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 22 ianuarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

22 ianuarie
Ediţia din 22.01.2026

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

21 Ian. 2026
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0961
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3532
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4947
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8358
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur680.9127

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
tophotelawards.ro
Dosar BURSA - Crizele Apocalipsei
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2026 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb