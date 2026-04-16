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FIFA Calls for Suspension of US Immigration Raids During 2026 World Cup

O.D.
English Section / 16 aprilie

FIFA Calls for Suspension of US Immigration Raids During 2026 World Cup

Versiunea în limba română

Heavyly criticized in recent months for its harsh immigration enforcement methods, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) police could have their activities restricted during the 2026 World Cup, a competition scheduled between June 11 and July 19 in North America. According to a report published by The Athletic, FIFA officials have discussed the possibility of the international forum's president, Gianni Infantino, directly asking US President Donald Trump to suspend ICE operations during the tournament, due to concerns about their impact on the atmosphere and security of the competition.

Infantino to intervene directly with Trump

According to the source cited, Gianni Infantino was receptive to this proposal and would have intended to formulate an official request to the leader in the White House in an approach described as one "from president to president".

So far, it is not clear whether the FIFA president has officially transmitted this request to the American administration or how Donald Trump might react to such a request. The discussions are taking place in a sensitive context, given that tough measures on immigration were one of the central pillars of Trump's electoral campaign before the 2024 elections.

ICE raids generated tensions and protests

During his second term, Donald Trump intensified ICE actions in several American cities, as part of his campaign of mass deportations. The operations have sparked protests and clashes across the country, with some resulting in serious incidents. According to the article cited, earlier this year, two people - Renee Good and Alex Pretti - were killed in clashes in Minneapolis in the context of these raids.

Critics of the US administration say that ICE's presence and methods risk damaging the international image of the United States, especially at a time when the country is set to host one of the most watched sporting events in the world.

ICE was to be involved in tournament security

The fears were heightened after Todd Lyons, the interim director of ICE, previously said that the institution's agents would be involved in providing security at World Cup matches. The 2026 competition will be the largest in the tournament's history, bringing together 48 national teams for the first time and taking place in three host countries: the United States, Canada and Mexico. The presence of ICE around sports venues and tournament infrastructure has raised concerns among political officials and civil society.

Fears about the impact on fans and employees

Several members of the US Congress have publicly expressed concern that the deployment of ICE agents near stadiums could lead to immigration enforcement actions during the competition. Similarly, employees at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles - the arena that will host two of the three U.S. national team matches in the group stage - recently threatened to go on strike, citing concerns about ICE involvement in security at the event. In parallel, several FIFA member federations, particularly in Europe, have expressed concerns that the presence of anti-immigration forces could affect the atmosphere of the competition and discourage fans from traveling.

FIFA would prefer a complete suspension of operations

Initially, FIFA would have analyzed a compromise option that would have involved limiting ICE activities in the 11 American cities that will host World Cup matches. However, this solution is considered insufficient, since the participating teams will also establish training camps and logistical bases in other cities in the US, including in localities that will not host matches. In these circumstances, the world forum would now favor a complete suspension of all ICE operations throughout the United States for the duration of the tournament.

If FIFA's request is officially confirmed, the subject could become one of the most sensitive political and diplomatic files surrounding the organization of the 2026 World Cup. The tournament, which will take place between June 11 and July 19, is seen as a major image event for the Trump administration, and any controversy related to security, immigration or social protests risks overshadowing the competition.

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