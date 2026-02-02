Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Grand Chess Tour 2026: Garry Kasparov-founded circuit raises stakes to $2 million

O.D.
English Section / 2 februarie

Grand Chess Tour 2026: Garry Kasparov-founded circuit raises stakes to $2 million

Versiunea în limba română

The Grand Chess Tour (GCT), the international professional chess circuit founded by the legendary Garry Kasparov, enters its eleventh year in 2026 with a renewed starting line-up and a prize pool increased from $1.6 million to $2 million, organizers announced. Romania remains a key point on the competition map, with the Super Chess Classic Romania 2026 stage set to take place in Bucharest from May 12-24. The competition will once again bring together the world's best chess players, who will compete in the classic, rapid and blitz formats. The season's headliner is the reigning world champion, Gukesh Dommaraju. "From the very beginning, the GCT has represented the highest level of professional chess. What distinguishes the GCT is not just the strength of the ten selected chess players, but the integrity, tradition and global vision behind the circuit,” said Garry Kasparov, world champion and co-founder of the Grand Chess Tour.

Nine players confirmed for all six stages

For the 2026 season, nine grandmasters will take part in all six stages of the circuit, with the final to be held in Saint Louis. Among them are established names such as Fabiano Caruan, Alireza Firouzja, Wesley So, Anish Giri, Levon Aronian and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, along with up-and-coming players such as Vincent Keymer and Praggnanandhaa Ramesh Babu. The players who will receive wildcards for each of the five preliminary stages will be announced later by the organizers.

Bucharest, the second stop of the 2026 season

The Romanian leg, Super Chess Classic Romania 2026, will be the second competition of the season, after the tournament in Poland, and will bring together the world's elite in a classic format. The Romanian Chess Federation continues to be the co-organizer and official partner of the event, consolidating Bucharest's position as one of the European capitals of performance chess. The total prize pool of the Grand Chess Tour reaches $2 million in 2026, one of the most attractive in professional chess. Each tournament in the classic format will have prizes of $350,000, and the rapid & blitz competitions will offer $200,000. The top four players ranked after the five legs will qualify for the GCT Final, where they will fight for the grand trophy and an additional prize of $450,000. There will also be a $250,000 bonus pool, split between the two classic stages. International arbiter Ignatius Leong (Singapore) will lead the arbiter team, and former US GM Alex Onischuk returns as Deputy Executive Director of the circuit.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

02 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 02 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

02 februarie
Ediţia din 02.02.2026

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

30 Ian. 2026
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0961
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.2742
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.5598
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8755
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur699.3181

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
ccib.ro

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
disb.ro
tophotelawards.ro
metalshow-tib.ro
solarenergy-expo.ro
Dosar BURSA - Crizele Apocalipsei
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2026 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb