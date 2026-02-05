Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Historic Cold Record in Cuba: Temperature Recorded for the First Time on the Island

O.D.
English Section / 5 februarie

Historic Cold Record in Cuba: Temperature Recorded for the First Time on the Island

Cuba recorded a historic minimum temperature of 0 degrees Celsius at dawn on Tuesday, measured in the province of Matanzas, near Havana. This is the lowest temperature ever recorded on the Caribbean island, according to the Cuban Institute of Meteorology (INSMET), cited by AFP.

According to Cuban meteorologists, the value was registered at the Indio Hatuey station, where the freezing point was reached for the first time on national territory-an extremely rare phenomenon in a region with a tropical climate. Until now, the lowest temperature recorded in Cuba had been 0.6 degrees Celsius, measured in 1996 in the province of Mayabeque, which borders Matanzas. The new record thus clearly surpasses the previously known historical minimum threshold. The meteorological center in Matanzas also confirmed the occurrence of frost affecting agricultural crops in the area of the Indio Hatuey station, raising concerns about the impact on local agriculture.

Long-standing meteorological data, but unprecedented phenomena

Cuba has meteorological records dating back to the 19th century, but specialists emphasize that the most reliable data come from the second half of the 20th century. Even when compared to this period, current temperatures are considered exceptional. According to INSMET, the sudden and unusual drop in temperatures was caused by the arrival of a very intense cold front from North America, which carried a mass of polar air into the Caribbean region. Meteorologists explain that clear skies, dry air, and weak nighttime winds favored rapid cooling, causing temperatures to fall to levels incompatible with the island's typical climate.

Extreme cold in the U.S. and unusual effects in Florida

The phenomenon in Cuba comes as a significant part of the United States is facing a severe cold wave following a massive winter storm. The storm caused dozens of deaths, left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity, and severely disrupted air traffic. In Florida, a state located about 150 kilometers from Cuba, low temperatures have triggered a phenomenon that has already become famous: iguanas falling from trees, numbed by the cold-a striking effect of extreme weather conditions in a region known for its warm climate.

