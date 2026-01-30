Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
HPV vaccination could prevent up to 90% of cervical cancer cases

O.D.
English Section / 30 ianuarie

HPV vaccination could prevent up to 90% of cervical cancer cases

Versiunea în limba română

HPV vaccination can prevent up to 90% of cervical cancer cases when implemented on a large scale, the Federation of Cancer Patients' Associations of Romania (FABC) said, while also emphasizing the essential role of early detection through regular screening programs. The message was sent in the context of the International Cervical Cancer Week, during which FABC organized a series of educational webinars dedicated to member organizations across the country. According to the Federation, data based on scientific evidence were presented during these webinars showing that over 95% of cervical cancer cases are associated with HPV infection. "The effectiveness of HPV vaccination, which can prevent up to 90% of cases when implemented on a large scale, was discussed, as well as the importance of early detection through regular screening, as a complementary measure to vaccination,” FABC reports. Cervical cancer remains one of the main causes of cancer mortality among women in Romania, although it is considered one of the most preventable forms of cancer through effective public policies. According to European data cited by FABC, Romania has the highest incidence and mortality rate in the European Union for this type of cancer, with mortality rates over three times higher than the EU average. A major factor is the very low level of participation in screening programs, which affects early detection and, implicitly, the effectiveness of treatment.

Vaccine available, but insufficiently used

Although HPV vaccination is available in Romania, vaccination coverage remains low compared to other European countries, where immunization is widely implemented and supported by coherent public policies. According to FABC, the high incidence and mortality are closely linked to the lack of an organized and functional national screening program, as well as to unequal access to prevention services. Consequently, a significant percentage of cases are diagnosed in advanced stages of the disease, when therapeutic options are limited and costs for the health system increase considerably.

Hopes for a national screening program

The President of the Federation of Cancer Patients' Associations, Cezar Irimia, welcomed the authorities' initiative to launch a national program dedicated to this pathology.

"We are pleased with the initiative of the Minister of Health to launch a national screening for cervical cancer, by completing a screening registry and an effective information campaign for the population," he said.

Finally, FABC emphasized the need to: develop a sustainable and accessible national screening program, increase funding for prevention, support HPV vaccination as a public health priority, and provide accurate and ongoing information to the population on the benefits of prevention.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

