Israel launches Dror-1 satellite, the most advanced ever built in the country

O.D.
English Section / 15 iulie

Israel launches Dror-1 satellite, the most advanced ever built in the country

Israel has achieved a new success in the field of space technology, with the launch of the Dror-1 telecommunications satellite, considered the most sophisticated ever built in the Israeli state. The satellite was launched on Sunday from Cape Canaveral, Florida (USA), aboard a Falcon 9 rocket belonging to the SpaceX company, owned by Elon Musk, according to an official statement from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), quoted by AFP.

A new strategic step for Israel

"Dror-1 is the most advanced communications satellite ever built in Israel," said Boaz Levy, CEO and president of IAI. With an investment estimated at 200 million dollars, Dror-1 is designed to cover Israel's communications needs for at least the next 15 years, while also contributing to maintaining the national strategic capabilities in an increasingly competitive field.

Lessons from a Past Failure

The launch follows the 2016 failure, when another Israeli satellite, Amos-6, was destroyed by a Falcon 9 rocket explosion during a ground test, also at Cape Canaveral. Amos-6 was described at the time as the most sophisticated satellite ever made in Israel, with an estimated cost of between $200 million and $300 million.

Geopolitical and technological significance

Israel, in a global context where satellite communications are becoming essential not only for civilian use, but also for military, government and emergency applications. Israel's ability to design, build and operate such satellites for the long term places it in a small group of countries with advanced expertise in space.

A successful collaboration with SpaceX

The renewed partnership with SpaceX, despite the 2016 incident, demonstrates the mutual trust and the ability of the American company to provide reliable launch vehicles. The Falcon 9 rocket, which has become emblematic for commercial and government launches, successfully placed Dror-1 in the established orbit.

The successful launch of the Dror-1 satellite represents a technological and symbolic victory for Israel, marking a new stage in consolidating its position in the field of space and strategic telecommunications. After the painful failure in 2016, the success in 2025 demonstrates the resilience and innovative capacity of the Israeli aerospace sector.

