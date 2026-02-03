Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Matej Rigelnik: "The performance of Fondul Proprietatea makes it difficult to justify the proposal to revoke some members of the Board of Representatives”

V.S.
English Section / 3 februarie

Matej Rigelnik

Matej Rigelnik

Versiunea în limba română

Matej Rigelnik, chairman of the Board of Representatives of Fondul Proprietatea and CEO of Equinox d.d., told the BURSA newspaper that the proposal of the Ministry of Finance to revoke two members of the Board is difficult to justify in the context of the results obtained in recent months

"First of all, it is important to emphasize that the current direction of Fondul Proprietatea was established democratically, through the vote of shareholders at the General Meetings in September and November, when retail investors played a decisive role. This direction has generated measurable results, beneficial for all shareholders, including the Romanian State, as the largest shareholder”, stated Rigelnik.

He showed that, since April last year, the Fund has undergone a profound transformation, reflected both in the evolution of the share price and in the reduction of the discount to the value of assets. "We are not talking about promises or intentions, but about demonstrated performance. The value of the investment has increased substantially, and market confidence has been regained. These results have had a direct and positive impact on the value of the state's participation”, emphasized the chairman of the Board of Representatives.

In this context, Matej Rigelnik warns that the initiative to revoke some members of the Board of Representatives risks sending a signal of instability, precisely at a stage in which the Fund is in a process of consolidating the results obtained. "Members such as Istvan Sarkany and Florian Munteanu are not simple names on a list, but ensure an essential balance between the strategic vision and the protection of the interests of all shareholders. A possible revocation, in the absence of a solid justification, could undermine the progress achieved so far. Axor Holding and Equinox, which represent the largest private shareholder of Fondul Proprietatea, support these members and will not vote for their revocation”, declared Rigelnik.

At the same time, Rigelnik insisted that his position is not one of confrontation with the state. "We are not in opposition to the Romanian State. On the contrary, we consider it an essential partner. However, a genuine partnership requires coherence, mutual respect and transparent governance. The current direction of the Fund reflects these principles and is supported by the shareholders who imposed it,” he explained.

The Chairman of the Board of Representatives also showed that the retail shareholders remain united around the mandate granted last fall: "The voice of individual investors has been, for the first time in a long time, truly integrated into the decision-making process. To question this representation is to question the very legitimacy of the Fund's recent decisions,” concluded Matej Rigelnik.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

03 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 03 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

03 februarie
Ediţia din 03.02.2026

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

02 Feb. 2026
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0959
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.2958
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.5372
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8854
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur644.9082

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
ccib.ro

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
disb.ro
tophotelawards.ro
solarenergy-expo.ro
Dosar BURSA - Crizele Apocalipsei
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2026 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb