Medical clinics are losing patients due to organizational and communication deficiencies

Versiunea în limba română

Four out of ten patients who call for a new medical appointment fail to get one from the first phone call, shows an analysis carried out by the startup MedOcean with the help of artificial intelligence. The data reveals a major vulnerability of the private medical system: the first contact with the patient, although essential, is often managed inefficiently. According to the analysis, 39.6% of patients lose contact with the clinic at the very first interaction, without reaching a concrete appointment. The study is based on the analysis of over 100,000 telephone conversations, processed with a proprietary AI technology, and provides a detailed x-ray of patients' decisions in the first minutes of dialogue.

• The first call, a key moment in the patient-clinic relationship

"Clinics lose four out of ten patients from the first call," shows the conclusions of the MedOcean analysis. Although the telephone remains the main access channel for patients seeking a consultation, it is also one of the most fragile points of the relationship with healthcare providers. The analysis indicates that price is not the main reason for giving up. In almost half of the cases in which an appointment is not completed (48.89%), the reason is the lack of availability or the absence of clear alternatives offered to the patient. Added to this are incomplete information, slow verifications or inconclusive answers, which increase frustration and cause patients to abandon from the first stage.

• Empathy makes the difference: four times more appointments

One of the most relevant results of the study concerns the emotional component of the interaction. 83.77% of patients who feel empathy on the first call - through active listening, clear explanations and availability - complete the conversation with an appointment. By contrast, only 21.88% of patients who experience a cold, rushed or impersonal interaction end up making an appointment. The difference is neither the duration of the call nor the cost of the medical service, but the quality of the relationship built in the first minutes of the conversation.

The technology developed by MedOcean allows the identification of recurring patterns that escape classic human analysis. AI highlights blockages, needs and behaviors that call-center teams cannot observe from punctual listening to calls or from fragmented reports.

The data shows that almost one in five calls (19.06%) are exclusively for information requests, without immediate intention of scheduling. The most frequent questions are related to: coverage by public or private insurance, costs of medical services, exact conditions of the medical act.

Clinics that provide this information clearly, coherently and proactively gain the trust of patients and significantly increase the conversion rate, while the lack of transparency becomes a direct factor of abandonment.

• Immediate availability, decisive for conversion

Another key element identified by the analysis is the time interval in which the appointment is offered. Same-day appointments have a conversion rate of 88.35%, while those offered within 1-3 days reach 79.74%. In contrast, when availability is unclear or delayed, the conversion rate drops to just 5.84%, indicating an almost total loss of patient interest. The analysis's findings suggest that many clinics are not losing patients due to lack of demand, but rather due to organizational and communication deficiencies. In an increasingly competitive healthcare system, the ability to effectively handle the first phone call is becoming an essential performance criterion.