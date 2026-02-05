Milan-Cortina 2026: The Winter Olympics with the largest geographical footprint in history

Versiunea în limba română

The Milan-Cortina 2026 edition of the Winter Olympics will go down in history not only for its sporting spectacle, but also for its unprecedented scale. For the first time, the Olympic competition will be held in several regions and in two major cities, Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, on an area of approximately 22,000 square kilometers, according to the International Olympic Committee (IOC). For two and a half weeks, qualified athletes will compete in 16 sports disciplines, organized in 25 locations, grouped into four large areas of northern Italy: Milan, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Valtellina and Val di Fiemme. The 14th Winter Olympic Games will be held in Italy from 6 to 22 February 2026, with over 3,500 athletes from 93 countries expected to compete for 195 medals.

• Olympic Villages and a Sustainable Model

Athletes will be housed in six Olympic Villages, located in Anterselva, Bormio, Cortina, Livigno, Milan and Predazzo. This decentralized organization reflects the IOC's strategy of limiting new construction and leveraging existing infrastructure. "This approach allows for maximum use of existing venues, reducing the need for large-scale investment and, consequently, the carbon footprint of the Games,” the IOC said.

• Anterselva, the temple of Olympic biathlon

Located at 1,600 meters above sea level, close to the Austrian border, Anterselva (Antholz-Anterselva) is making its Olympic debut as host of the biathlon events, in an arena with an impressive tradition. The Anterselva Biathlon Arena, active on the international scene since 1971, has hosted World Cup stages and six World Championships, becoming a global landmark for this sport. The recently modernized arena can accommodate up to 19,000 spectators, making it the largest Olympic venue in terms of capacity for the 2026 edition.

• Bormio and the legend of the Stelvio slope

Known as Magnifica Terra, Bormio is one of the most prestigious ski resorts in the world. It is home to the famous Stelvio slope, inaugurated in 1982, considered one of the most difficult and spectacular on the international circuit.

With a length of 3,442 meters, a difference in altitude of 1,023 meters and slopes reaching 63 degrees, Stelvio will host all the men's alpine skiing events, as well as the Olympic debut of ski mountaineering, an absolute novelty at Milano-Cortina 2026.

• Cortina d'Ampezzo, Queen of the Dolomites

Cortina d'Ampezzo, host of the 1956 Winter Olympics, returns to the Olympic spotlight as one of the jewels of the 2026 edition. The resort, included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, is surrounded by the Dolomite massifs and impresses with its architectural elegance and sporting tradition. Curling, bobsleigh, skeleton, luge and women's alpine skiing events will take place here, in completely modernized locations, such as the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium, the Sliding Centre Eugenio Monti and the Olympia delle Tofane.

• Livigno, Italy's "Little Tibet”

Livigno, located at 1,816 meters above sea level, will host the snowboarding and freestyle skiing events, offering 26 Olympic medals. The resort is known for the Livigno Snow Park, one of the most complex and spectacular winter parks in Europe, with halfpipe, slopestyle, big air and ski cross trails.

• Milan, Olympic debut in the heart of European fashion

For the first time in history, Milan will host the Olympic Games, being the scene of the opening ceremony, scheduled at the legendary San Siro stadium, in front of over 77,000 spectators. The city will also host the figure skating, short-track, ice hockey and speed skating competitions, in modern venues such as the Unipol Forum, the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena and the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

In Val di Fiemme, the towns of Predazzo and Tesero will be the centers of the Nordic skiing, ski jumping and Paralympic competitions, benefiting from modernized infrastructures and a sporting tradition of over five decades. The closing ceremony of the Olympic Games and the opening of the Paralympic Games will take place in Verona, in the impressive Roman Arena, a symbol of the continuity between history and contemporary sport.