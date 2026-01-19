Ministry of Culture wants to acquire Eminescu-Micle correspondence

Versiunea în limba română

The Ministry of Culture announced that it is taking steps to acquire the correspondence between Veronica Micle and Mihai Eminescu, a documentary collection of major importance for the Romanian cultural heritage. According to the institution, the collection proposed for acquisition includes approximately 400 manuscript pages, currently in private ownership.

The process is at an advanced stage of analysis, with the Ministry stating that the preliminary procedure necessary for such an acquisition of heritage has already been completed.

• Authenticity expertise, an essential condition

In a statement, the Ministry of Culture emphasizes that the documents have "a major value for the national spiritual heritage, through their literary, historical and documentary importance." So far, the institution has analyzed the opportunity of the acquisition, requested a price offer from the owner - through the agent, the Artmark Auction House - and appointed an expert commission made up of accredited experts. The commission is responsible not only for the documentary evaluation, but also for conducting physical and chemical investigations, aimed at establishing the authenticity of the manuscripts. At the same time, the experts are empowered to propose a fair price for the acquisition of the correspondence fund. The ministry announces that the expert evaluation stage effectively began on Thursday, by analyzing a first batch of five letters made available by the owner. Confirming the authenticity and traceability of the documents - by correlating historical data, scientific results and information on provenance - is the fundamental condition for completing the acquisition. "The goal of enriching and completing the national spiritual heritage can only be achieved if each document is authentic," emphasizes the Ministry of Culture, which specifies that it will continue to call on all institutions with competence in the field to ensure a rigorous evaluation process.

• The "Brâncuşi150" call, launched for the anniversary year 2026

The Ministry of Culture has also launched the "Brâncuşi150" call for projects, dedicated to the celebration of 150 years since the birth of the sculptor Constantin Brâncuşi, an anniversary that will be marked during the year 2026. The call is presented as a first step to stimulate creativity and support cultural projects dedicated to this emblematic personality. Cultural projects in fields such as photography, decorative art and sculpture, performance art, urban art and alternative forms of education through culture can be submitted. Each applicant can submit only one funding application. The total budget allocated to this session is 500,000 lei, and the maximum amount that can be requested for a project is 50,000 lei. Eligible projects must be carried out between March 16 and September 16.