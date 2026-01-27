Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

MOL to pay up to one billion euros for 56% of NIS

V.R.
English Section / 27 ianuarie

MOL to pay up to one billion euros for 56% of NIS

Versiunea în limba română

The Hungarian company MOL will pay between 900 million euros and one billion euros for the acquisition of a 56% stake in the Serbian oil company NIS, according to the announcement made yesterday by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, Tanjug informs, according to Agerpres.

In an interview with Blic TV, Vucic said that the information according to which MOL bought the stake in the company for 1.7-2.5 billion euros is absurd.

This month, the Hungarian company MOL and the Russian group Gazprom agreed on the basic provisions of the future agreement on the acquisition by MOL of the Russian stake in the Serbian oil company NIS. The agreement, which also provides for a 5% increase in Serbia's stake in NIS, will be submitted for approval to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury Department, Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic announced.

"What is important in these negotiations is that Serbia has managed to improve its position compared to 2008, when we were left with a stake of less than 30%, and in the future we will increase our stake in NIS by 5%, which will allow us greater decision-making rights and protect the interests of our citizens," the official said.

According to the agreement, MOL will acquire Gazprom's 56.15% stake in NIS.

The NIS oil company is subject to US sanctions because of its Russian shareholders. Two Russian companies, Gazprom Neft and Gazprom, own 44.9% and 11.3% of NIS shares respectively, but they must sell their stakes.

NIS owns Serbia's only refinery, located in Pancevo, near the capital Belgrade, as well as a chain of more than 400 gas stations in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria and Romania. The Serbian state, whose government has not imposed sanctions on Russia, owns 29.9% of NIS shares.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

27 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 27 ianuarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

27 ianuarie
Ediţia din 27.01.2026

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

26 Ian. 2026
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0960
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.2972
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.5322
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8747
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur703.3520

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
tophotelawards.ro
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
metalshow-tib.ro
solarenergy-expo.ro
Dosar BURSA - Crizele Apocalipsei
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2026 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb