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National Health Insurance House rejects "norms” of hospitalizations imposed on doctors

O.D.
English Section / 21 aprilie

National Health Insurance House rejects "norms” of hospitalizations imposed on doctors

Versiunea în limba română

The National Health Insurance House (CNAS) has reacted publicly following recent information, announcing that it "disapproves” of practices by which some hospital managers have imposed minimum or maximum hospitalization thresholds on doctors. The institution considers such approaches inadequate and announces that the reported situations are being analyzed by the control body. According to CNAS, tensions in the system arose against the backdrop of a temporary context, determined mainly by the delayed adoption of the 2026 budget, but also by the introduction of monthly spending limits. The institution draws attention to the fact that such administrative constraints cannot reflect the reality of the medical system. "Patients do not get sick according to a budgetary calendar,” emphasizes CNAS, arguing that access to medical services should not be conditioned by rigid caps.

Criticism of the cap: "money must follow the patient”

In its official position, CNAS insists on the need for a reform of the healthcare financing model. The central principle proposed is that financing must follow the patient and the services actually provided, not fixed structures or non-existent activities. The institution warns that maintaining inefficient financing mechanisms can lead to waste and the perpetuation of imbalances between comparable medical units. Preliminary analyses cited by CNAS indicate significant discrepancies between hospitals of similar profile and complexity, in terms of: the volume of medical activity, financial performance, and service costs. These differences suggest efficiency and resource management problems, especially in the area of public procurement, where the institution is demanding better use of funds.

"Relatively adequate” budget, but needs reform

CNAS claims that the budget allocated for 2026 is "relatively adequate” and allows covering the needs of all areas of healthcare, including the hospital sector, which benefits from the largest allocation - approximately 34 billion lei. However, the institution emphasizes that the simple allocation of funds is not enough without a structural reform of the way money is distributed and spent. Finally, CNAS sends a clear signal to hospital managers: imposing "norms” of hospitalizations for doctors is not acceptable and can affect the quality of the medical act. The reported cases are already under the attention of the control body, and the institution suggests that such practices could be sanctioned if confirmed.

A broader problem: the balance between costs and real needs

The discussion opened by CNAS reflects a deeper tension in the healthcare system: the attempt to control costs in an area where demand is, by its nature, unpredictable. In the absence of coherent reforms, the risk is that administrative measures will directly affect patients' access to services - exactly what the institution is trying, at least declaratively, to avoid.

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