Romanian Aerospace Research Enters a New Stage

The National Institute for Aerospace Research and Development "Elie Carafoli" (INCAS) was certified, earlier this year, as a Design Organization by the National Military Aeronautical Authority within the Ministry of Defense, a recognition that allows it to carry out design activities for military aircraft, in accordance with the strictest European and national standards. The certification confirms INCAS' position as a key actor in the strategic aerospace field and opens new perspectives for the involvement of Romanian research in projects with direct relevance for national security.

According to a press release sent by the National Research Authority, the certification granted to INCAS attests the institute's right to carry out design activities for military aircraft, in accordance with the requirements of RMAR 21 / EMAR 21. This covers both minor modifications and repairs, as well as major interventions, for small and large aircraft, which places the institute in a restricted category of entities capable of operating at this level of technical complexity.

• A complex process, completed after years of alignment with standards

The certification process, completed at the end of 2025, involved a rigorous course of alignment with European and national military airworthiness standards. This included successive audits, detailed technical assessments and the consolidation of internal design and technical management procedures. In institutional terms, the certification represents more than an administrative validation: it marks the recognition of INCAS's capacity to transform scientific expertise into aerospace solutions compliant with military operational requirements, in a field where compliance is not optional. INCAS Director General, Dr. phys. Adriana Ştefan, underlined the importance of the moment for the institute and for Romanian aerospace research. "It is a natural confirmation of the work done and our experience in military aviation, but also a starting point for expanding future activities,” she said. The statement indicates that the certification is not seen only as an end in itself, but as a basis for the development of broader projects, including in cooperation with institutional or industrial partners in the defense field.

• Strategic impact for research and national security

For Romanian research, the certification consolidates INCAS's role as a leading institution in a strategic field, with direct relevance for Romania's national security and innovation capacity.

In a geopolitical context where technological autonomy and internal design capacity become essential, the institutional validation of INCAS strengthens the national defense and applied research ecosystem.