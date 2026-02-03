Romanian gold in Bangkok, world title in mathematics

Versiunea în limba română

Eduard Florin Ştefan, a student of the "Nicolae Titulescu” Junior High School in Caracal, confirms once again that top performance is no accident. After winning two gold medals at international mathematics competitions last year, the young student once again climbed the highest step of the podium, winning the gold medal at the global round of the International Math Challenge 2026, held in Bangkok, Thailand. The competition took place on Saturday, January 31, and the results were confirmed on Sunday, when Eduard was declared the winner in Category 2 (grades V-VI), becoming a gold laureate for the second consecutive year at this elite stage. The International Math Challenge is one of the most competitive international mathematics competitions for students, bringing together participants from dozens of countries. Eduard Florin Ştefan's success is all the more remarkable because the performance is not a singular one: in 2025, the student from Caracal also won the gold medal at the final stage of the same competition, also organized in Thailand. This year, Eduard, a student in the 5th grade, competed at a higher level of difficulty, addressed to grades 5-6, managing to impose himself against competitors older in age and experience.

Eduard Florin Ştefan's success was also welcomed by the management of the "Nicolae Titulescu" Junior High School in Caracal, which sent a public message on Facebook, in which the performance is described as "a new brilliant victory".

Representatives of the educational unit emphasize the exceptional nature of the double international victory, obtained for the second consecutive year, and speak of "genius and absolute perseverance", qualities that define the student's career.

The success in Bangkok completes an already impressive international track record. In July 2025, Eduard Florin Ştefan ranked first at the "Copernicus" International Mathematical Olympiad, held in New York, confirming his status as one of the most promising young mathematicians of his generation.