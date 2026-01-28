Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Study: 3.8 billion people will be exposed to extreme heat waves by 2050

O.D.
English Section / 28 ianuarie

Study: 3.8 billion people will be exposed to extreme heat waves by 2050

Versiunea în limba română

Around 3.8 billion people could be exposed to extreme heat waves by 2050, according to a study published in the journal Nature Sustainability, cited by AFP. Facing dangerous temperatures will not only be a challenge for already affected tropical regions, but will transform the climate and lifestyle in many areas that are currently considered temperate. Researchers modeled the evolution of population exposure to extreme heat according to different global warming scenarios. If global average temperatures rise by 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the number of people exposed to extreme heat could approach 3.79 billion by 2050 - almost double the number in 2010.

The study's lead author, Jesus Lizana of the University of Oxford, points out that most of the effects will be felt this decade, as humanity approaches the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold for warming. "The need to adapt to extreme heat is more urgent than previously estimated," he says.

Urgent adaptation: heat-resilient infrastructure

According to the researchers, adapting to heat waves is becoming an immediate necessity. They warn that new types of infrastructure - from passive cooling systems to sustainable air conditioning - must be built in the coming years to protect public health and limit economic losses. Prolonged exposure to extreme heat, often described as the "silent killer,” can overwhelm the body's ability to adapt, causing symptoms such as dizziness, headaches, dehydration, and even death. The risk is particularly high among the elderly, children, and those with chronic illnesses.

Developing countries hardest hit

The increase in energy demand for cooling systems will be strongest in developing countries, where existing infrastructure is often inadequate. India, the Philippines, and Bangladesh are among the countries with the highest number of people exposed to intense heat waves. Tropical and equatorial regions will see the most significant climate change requiring the use of cooling, especially in Africa. Countries such as Laos, Brazil, the Central African Republic, Nigeria, and South Sudan are among the most vulnerable. "The most disadvantaged are also the ones who will suffer the most from this trend of increasing heatwaves,” explains Radhika Khosla, co-author of the study.

While climate change will make it less necessary to heat homes in some rich countries, they will also see an increase in the number of days with extreme temperatures for which they are not prepared. Regions such as Canada, Russia and Finland are targeted by this trend.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

28 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 28 ianuarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

28 ianuarie
Ediţia din 28.01.2026

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

27 Ian. 2026
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0959
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.2871
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.5270
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8732
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur700.8626

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
tophotelawards.ro
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
metalshow-tib.ro
solarenergy-expo.ro
Dosar BURSA - Crizele Apocalipsei
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2026 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb