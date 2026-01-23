Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Study: Social life, not genes, protects seniors from depression

O.D.
English Section / 23 ianuarie

Study: Social life, not genes, protects seniors from depression

Versiunea în limba română

The social life of older people is influenced much more by life experiences than by genetic inheritance, and maintaining connections with friends, neighbors and the community can significantly reduce the risk of depression. The conclusion comes from a new study of twins, published in the British Journal of Psychiatry and cited by Xinhua. The research provides strong arguments for the idea that social isolation in old age is not a "biological fate", but a phenomenon that can be prevented or corrected through well-targeted public policies and community initiatives.

The study was conducted by the Centre for Healthy Brain Ageing (CHeBA) at the University of New South Wales, Australia, and analyzed data from more than 560 twins aged 65 and over, followed over a six-year period. The aim of the research was to understand the extent to which social relationships - friendships, family ties and participation in community life - influence mental and cognitive health in old age. The results show that these relationships are very little influenced by genetics, being mostly shaped by environmental factors and individual life experiences.

Social connections can be changed and cultivated

"Since social connections are not significantly determined by genes, they are modifiable to a considerable extent,” explained Suraj Samtani, a social health expert at CHeBA and the lead author of the study. This finding has direct implications for public policy, the researchers emphasize. Programs that encourage social participation among older adults, from community clubs and volunteering to simple neighborhood initiatives, can have a real impact on the mental health of this population.

Analysis of the data showed that older adults who interacted more frequently with friends, neighbors and other community members had fewer symptoms of depression, both at the start of the study and after six years. The researchers used data from the Australian Twin Study of Aging, one of the largest aging research projects conducted in Australia. Comparing twins, who share the same genetic background and similar early environments, allows for the clear identification of factors related to personal experiences and life choices. "Twins help us see what makes the real difference between individuals,” the authors emphasize, indicating that the uniqueness of social paths is a key element for mental health in old age.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

23 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 23 ianuarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

23 ianuarie
Ediţia din 23.01.2026

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

22 Ian. 2026
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0936
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3572
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4897
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8588
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur676.7196

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
tophotelawards.ro
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Dosar BURSA - Crizele Apocalipsei
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2026 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb