The first autonomous industrial robot developed and produced in Romania was launched in Bucharest

The cleaning market at the macro level is experiencing a small revolution. The people who will deal with the cleaning process will not disappear from the market, but they will receive an intelligent helping hand. Agora Robotics, deep tech company and pioneer in the field of robotics, created in Romania by specialists in research and development in the field of technology, launched the first autonomous robot developed and produced in Romania. Sweep is an industrial robot intended for cleaning hard floors with applicability in warehouses, factories, hotels, commercial spaces, railway stations, airports, hospitals. Paul Popescu, CEO of Agora Robotics, said on the occasion of the launch: "Sweep integrates know-how, artificial intelligence and state-of-the-art technology also resulting from external collaborations, including through the Nvidia Inception program, in which the company is enrolled, and through the cooperation with Merphi, a Swedish robot design company. Sweep marks a landmark moment for the field of research in Romania, being the first robot with autonomous navigation developed and produced locally, by top Romanian specialists in the field". Ioana Calen, Chief Operating Officer within the same company added: "We created Sweep in the context of a growing market and an important labor shortage in the cleaning sector. The global market for non-residential floor cleaning robots is estimated to be around euro836 million in 2023 and will reach euro3.5 billion in 2030. Mobile autonomous robots are meant to take over those repetitive, difficult and less productive tasks , allowing employees to focus on more important, value-added tasks." The robot is equipped with a metal casing and stainless steel basins, very resistant. It is easy to program and has the ability to clean large areas of approximately 8,700 square meters within 24 hours, in cycles of five hours of work and two hours of charging. Equipped with a complex system of sensors, cameras and communication technology, certified for the automotive industry, Sweep moves precisely in a perimeter scanned by it and has the ability to avoid people and obstacles when needed, harmonizing with the work environment. The docking station contributes to the autonomy of the device. It has the ability to change waste water, clean the tank and feed itself. Human intervention is only required when programming it and when changing consumables - detergent, brushes, wiper blades.

The development of the robot also focused on energy efficiency. It has low energy consumption, thus helping to reduce operational costs and protect the environment. The device also allows detailed reporting of water, detergent and energy consumption, to know the resources consumed, but also data about the space and when it was cleaned for the efficiency and transparency of the processes.

Estimated productivity is 8,700 sqm/day, average lifespan: 5 years, warranty: 3 years, and the price is around 39,000 euros.