UBB maintains its position among the top 800 educational institutions in the world

O.D.
English Section / 27 iunie

UBB maintains its position among the top 800 educational institutions in the world

Versiunea în limba română

The "Babeş-Bolyai” University (UBB) in Cluj-Napoca reconfirms its status as the best-ranked university in Romania in two of the most prestigious international rankings of higher education institutions - U.S. News Best Global Universities and QS World University Rankings. According to the institution, UBB occupies first place nationally, while also managing to remain among the best 800 universities in the world.

UBB in the U.S. News ranking: solid performance in Mathematics

In the 2025-2026 edition of the U.S. News Best Global Universities, UBB ranks: 785th globally, 280th in Europe, 1st in Romania, among the 20 national institutions included in the analysis. Remarkable is the result obtained in the field of Mathematics, where UBB ranks 80th worldwide, being in the global top 100 in this field for the second consecutive year, thus confirming its academic and research excellence in a highly competitive sector.

Advance in the QS ranking: international relations and sustainability

In the QS World University Rankings 2026, UBB achieved a notable rise, climbing approximately 20 positions compared to last year, and currently occupying the 761-770th position worldwide. The university thus maintains its leading position in Romania, ahead of other prestigious institutions in Bucharest or Iaşi. UBB obtained high scores in essential chapters for international evaluations: international relations in research, sustainability, academic reputation and among employers.

A recognition of quality, despite the challenges

The interim rector of UBB, prof. univ. dr. Adrian Petruşel, emphasizes that this international recognition comes despite systemic difficulties faced by Romanian universities: "I am glad that UBB remains the national leader in two prestigious rankings (...), thus proving that, despite the challenges related to the lack of predictability in research funding, excessive bureaucracy or difficulties in attracting highly qualified human resources, it can perform through the effort and dedication of its teaching staff and researchers.”

The recent rankings consolidate UBB's position as a national leader with a rapidly rising international profile and a solid strategy focused on: excellent research, internationalization, social involvement and sustainability.

