UBB: Over 20 million lei allocated to scholarships from its own funds

Versiunea în limba română

The Babeş-Bolyai University (UBB) in Cluj-Napoca announces that, in the period 2023-2025, it has allocated over 20 million lei from its own revenues for student scholarships, consolidating its position as one of the Romanian universities with the strongest and most consistent financial support granted to students in recent years.

According to the institution, UBB stands out not only for the volume of funds allocated to scholarships, but also for a balanced policy of fees and social costs, aimed at maintaining the accessibility of university studies for as many young people as possible. The data analyzed by the university indicate that UBB has consistently maintained a policy of financial balance, with moderate tuition fees at the bachelor's and master's levels. In the 2025-2026 academic year, the level of fees is around 5,000 lei, significantly below the level practiced by other large universities in Romania, where fees can reach up to 10,000 lei. Regarding doctoral studies, UBB positions itself as a national leader in terms of accessibility, maintaining fees between 5,500 and 7,500 lei, while in other university centers, they can even reach 30,000 lei. University representatives emphasize that this policy aims to stimulate academic performance, without turning financial costs into a major barrier.

• Low-cost accommodation, a major advantage in university competition

Another key element of UBB's strategy is accommodation costs. The prices for places in the university dormitories start at 140 lei, being considered "significantly lower" than those practiced in other university centers in the country, where they can reach approximately 400 lei. This policy is seen as an important argument for attracting students from vulnerable socio-economic backgrounds, but also for reducing the financial pressure on the entire student community. In addition to maintaining affordable costs, UBB has directed significant amounts from its own budget to directly support students. Thus, in the period 2023-2025, the university allocated over 20.6 million lei for student scholarships. In the same period, social assistance for students from vulnerable communities or backgrounds exceeded 17 million lei, and the financing of student projects amounted to over 4 million lei. A distinct chapter is represented by the special scholarships for excellence: annually, 72 students benefited, on a competitive basis, from scholarships worth 2,000 lei per month, awarded for outstanding performance in scientific research, sports and cultural-artistic activities.

• Long-term strategy for supporting the university community

UBB representatives emphasize that the discrepancies with other universities are visible, especially in the case of doctoral fees and social costs. While some institutions practice significant increases, UBB has chosen a strategy focused on financial stability, inclusion and constant support for students. Through this approach, the university aims not only to attract high-performing students, but also to ensure fair study conditions for young people from all social categories.