Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

UBB: Over 20 million lei allocated to scholarships from its own funds

O.D.
English Section / 21 ianuarie

Photo source: facebook/ ubb

Photo source: facebook/ ubb

Versiunea în limba română

The Babeş-Bolyai University (UBB) in Cluj-Napoca announces that, in the period 2023-2025, it has allocated over 20 million lei from its own revenues for student scholarships, consolidating its position as one of the Romanian universities with the strongest and most consistent financial support granted to students in recent years.

According to the institution, UBB stands out not only for the volume of funds allocated to scholarships, but also for a balanced policy of fees and social costs, aimed at maintaining the accessibility of university studies for as many young people as possible. The data analyzed by the university indicate that UBB has consistently maintained a policy of financial balance, with moderate tuition fees at the bachelor's and master's levels. In the 2025-2026 academic year, the level of fees is around 5,000 lei, significantly below the level practiced by other large universities in Romania, where fees can reach up to 10,000 lei. Regarding doctoral studies, UBB positions itself as a national leader in terms of accessibility, maintaining fees between 5,500 and 7,500 lei, while in other university centers, they can even reach 30,000 lei. University representatives emphasize that this policy aims to stimulate academic performance, without turning financial costs into a major barrier.

Low-cost accommodation, a major advantage in university competition

Another key element of UBB's strategy is accommodation costs. The prices for places in the university dormitories start at 140 lei, being considered "significantly lower" than those practiced in other university centers in the country, where they can reach approximately 400 lei. This policy is seen as an important argument for attracting students from vulnerable socio-economic backgrounds, but also for reducing the financial pressure on the entire student community. In addition to maintaining affordable costs, UBB has directed significant amounts from its own budget to directly support students. Thus, in the period 2023-2025, the university allocated over 20.6 million lei for student scholarships. In the same period, social assistance for students from vulnerable communities or backgrounds exceeded 17 million lei, and the financing of student projects amounted to over 4 million lei. A distinct chapter is represented by the special scholarships for excellence: annually, 72 students benefited, on a competitive basis, from scholarships worth 2,000 lei per month, awarded for outstanding performance in scientific research, sports and cultural-artistic activities.

Long-term strategy for supporting the university community

UBB representatives emphasize that the discrepancies with other universities are visible, especially in the case of doctoral fees and social costs. While some institutions practice significant increases, UBB has chosen a strategy focused on financial stability, inclusion and constant support for students. Through this approach, the university aims not only to attract high-performing students, but also to ensure fair study conditions for young people from all social categories.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

21 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 21 ianuarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

21 ianuarie
Ediţia din 21.01.2026

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

20 Ian. 2026
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0929
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3442
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4978
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8542
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur660.2411

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
tophotelawards.ro
Dosar BURSA - Crizele Apocalipsei
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2026 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb