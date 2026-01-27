University of Bucharest launches a platform that brings research closer to society

Versiunea în limba română

The University of Bucharest (UB) announced the launch of the descopeRO.unibuc.ro platform, a project dedicated to science communication, which aims to make the activity of Romanian researchers within the institution visible and to highlight their contributions to understanding essential issues of life and quality of life in Romania. According to the educational institution, the platform is designed as a transparent and accessible tool for presenting research, addressed not only to the academic environment, but also to the general public, decision-makers and actors interested in using scientific results in public policies and institutional practices.

• A bridge between research and the public

The platform brings together research projects, publications and relevant scientific results carried out within the University of Bucharest, facilitating the dissemination of knowledge and stimulating dialogue between the academic community, authorities, the public and civil society. The platform is designed to be used by researchers and students, as well as representatives of non-governmental organizations, public administration or the private sector, interested in integrating research into decision-making processes and in developing policies based on data and evidence.

• Focus on the impact of research, not just on expertise

"By launching the descopeRO.unibuc.ro platform, we aim to build a real bridge between research and society. The platform highlights the contributions of University of Bucharest researchers to understanding contemporary challenges and formulating evidence-based solutions for problems that matter to Romania,” said Carmen Chifiriuc, UB vice-rector for research.

She emphasized that the new project complements the UB Researchers Map initiative, which maps the expertise and international presence of the academic community.

"If the map offers a structural perspective on the research community of the University of Bucharest, descopeRO focuses on the content and impact of research, bringing scientific results and their relevance for social life and for the foundation of future public policies closer to the public”, explained the UB vice-rector.

The launch is part of a broader approach by the University of Bucharest to capitalize on and popularize research, carried out through the UB Science Communication Program. Among the university's already known initiatives are projects such as "UB Conferences - Science for Everyone's Understanding”, "Discussions with SKEPSIS”, "UB Dose of Science”, "microSCOP: UB researcher at the microphone”, as well as the UB Researchers Map, available online. The descopeRO.unibuc.ro platform was created by the Communication and Public Relations Department of the University of Bucharest, in collaboration with the UB Research Institute, and aims to become a reference point for the communication of science in the Romanian public space.