Vatican's discreet plan: a bistro on the roof of St. Peter's Basilica

The Vatican is preparing, with maximum discretion, the opening of a bistro on the terrace located at the top of St. Peter's Basilica, one of the most sacred and visited places in Christianity. The information was revealed by the Italian daily Il Messaggero and taken over by the ANSA news agency, already arousing curiosity and controversy in the public space. The initiative would mark a premiere for the papal state, which until now has avoided the direct association between places of worship and commercial restaurant-type activities, even in the context of the massive flow of tourists.

• An existing space, transformed for the public

According to Il Messaggero, the future bistro will not involve the construction of a new structure, but will be arranged in an already existing space on the terrace, located near the statues of the apostles that dominate St. Peter's Square. The area was previously used as a storage space for materials intended for the basilica's employees. This solution would allow the Vatican to avoid major architectural changes in an ensemble of exceptional historical and symbolic value, but also to accelerate the development process.

• A project conceived for the Jubilee, postponed for technical reasons

The Roman publication notes that the idea of opening a bistro on the basilica's terrace dates back to last year, when the Vatican intended to mark the Jubilee of the Catholic Church in this way. However, the plan was not implemented at that time, due to technical difficulties that prevented the space from being designed in safe and compliant conditions. Sources quoted by the Italian press claim that these problems have since been overcome.

According to information published in the Italian press, the materials necessary for the bistro's design have already been delivered, and the work is reportedly underway. Although the Vatican has not officially confirmed the project, the lack of a denial fuels speculation about the imminence of the opening of the premises. Italian journalists are suggesting that the bistro could open to the public before the end of this year, which would transform the terrace of St. Peter's Basilica not only into a viewpoint, but also into a relaxation space for visitors.

• Between the sacred and tourism

If the project is carried out, the Vatican will inevitably face debates about the balance between the sacred character of the place and the pressures of modern tourism. For some, the initiative could be seen as a pragmatic gesture, adapted to contemporary realities. For others, the opening of a bistro in such a symbolic space could raise questions about the excessive commercialization of religious heritage.