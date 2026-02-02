Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Vatican's discreet plan: a bistro on the roof of St. Peter's Basilica

O.D.
English Section / 2 februarie

Vatican's discreet plan: a bistro on the roof of St. Peter's Basilica

Versiunea în limba română

The Vatican is preparing, with maximum discretion, the opening of a bistro on the terrace located at the top of St. Peter's Basilica, one of the most sacred and visited places in Christianity. The information was revealed by the Italian daily Il Messaggero and taken over by the ANSA news agency, already arousing curiosity and controversy in the public space. The initiative would mark a premiere for the papal state, which until now has avoided the direct association between places of worship and commercial restaurant-type activities, even in the context of the massive flow of tourists.

An existing space, transformed for the public

According to Il Messaggero, the future bistro will not involve the construction of a new structure, but will be arranged in an already existing space on the terrace, located near the statues of the apostles that dominate St. Peter's Square. The area was previously used as a storage space for materials intended for the basilica's employees. This solution would allow the Vatican to avoid major architectural changes in an ensemble of exceptional historical and symbolic value, but also to accelerate the development process.

A project conceived for the Jubilee, postponed for technical reasons

The Roman publication notes that the idea of opening a bistro on the basilica's terrace dates back to last year, when the Vatican intended to mark the Jubilee of the Catholic Church in this way. However, the plan was not implemented at that time, due to technical difficulties that prevented the space from being designed in safe and compliant conditions. Sources quoted by the Italian press claim that these problems have since been overcome.

According to information published in the Italian press, the materials necessary for the bistro's design have already been delivered, and the work is reportedly underway. Although the Vatican has not officially confirmed the project, the lack of a denial fuels speculation about the imminence of the opening of the premises. Italian journalists are suggesting that the bistro could open to the public before the end of this year, which would transform the terrace of St. Peter's Basilica not only into a viewpoint, but also into a relaxation space for visitors.

Between the sacred and tourism

If the project is carried out, the Vatican will inevitably face debates about the balance between the sacred character of the place and the pressures of modern tourism. For some, the initiative could be seen as a pragmatic gesture, adapted to contemporary realities. For others, the opening of a bistro in such a symbolic space could raise questions about the excessive commercialization of religious heritage.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

02 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 02 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

02 februarie
Ediţia din 02.02.2026

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

30 Ian. 2026
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0961
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.2742
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.5598
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8755
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur699.3181

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
ccib.ro

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
disb.ro
tophotelawards.ro
metalshow-tib.ro
solarenergy-expo.ro
Dosar BURSA - Crizele Apocalipsei
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2026 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb