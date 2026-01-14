Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Washington reacts harshly to the EU's attempt at independence

Mori Savir
English Section / 14 ianuarie

Washington reacts harshly to the EU's attempt at independence

Versiunea în limba română

With unexpected harshness, the US reacted to the EU's attempt to become independent, transforming the old transatlantic alliance into a competition for resources and capital. If Europe thought it could build its fortress quietly, Washington has another plan.

1. Tariff wall - response to the "Carbon Tax"

The US considers European environmental taxes (CBAM) to be disguised trade barriers. The response came by activating customs tariffs under Section 301 of the US Trade Act. Washington is erecting its own walls, making European products more expensive for Americans. The transatlantic free trade highway is now full of customs duties and taxes, according to the US Department of Commerce.

2. The battle for money: Who offers more?

The United States has launched a counteroffensive by extending the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), offering massive tax credits to "steal" European green technology factories. It's a subsidy arms race that's making global capital more expensive, forcing both blocs to bid up ever-increasing amounts of public money to keep industry at home, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence analysis of transatlantic capital flows under competing subsidies.

3. Money Becomes a Weapon of Control

Washington uses the power of the dollar to discipline its allies. Through the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), the US imposes strict export controls. European firms that seek "too independent” partnerships in Asia find themselves cut off from the dollar-based financial system, according to Federal Register data, which highlights that it's no longer enough to be a political ally; you have to be fully aligned economically.

Why do we care?

The "United World” has broken down. We now have two blocs that behave like economic rivals. For the average citizen, this "war of invisible walls" means less investment in consumer goods, technologies that are no longer compatible between continents, and a more expensive life as the big players refuse to cooperate for efficiency.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

14 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 14 ianuarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

14 ianuarie
Ediţia din 14.01.2026

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

13 Ian. 2026
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0896
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3626
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4648
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8778
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur643.1962

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
Mozart
Schlumberger
raobooks.com
cofetariiledelice.ro

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Viva
Dosar BURSA - Crizele Apocalipsei
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2026 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb