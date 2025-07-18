Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Concurrent schooling: the increasingly present reality in Romanian villages

O.D.
English Section / 18 iulie

Concurrent schooling: the increasingly present reality in Romanian villages

Versiunea în limba română

In a rural Romania in constant change, concurrent schooling has become not just an exception, but a rule in more and more communities. The number of classes in which students learn different content at the same time, alongside colleagues from different years, is increasing, showing an educational reality marked by demographic decline, geographical isolation and lack of alternatives. Tulcea and Sălaj counties offer a faithful radiography of this phenomenon.

Concurrent education: from exception to necessity

According to data provided by the Tulcea County School Inspectorate, in the 2025-2026 school year it is estimated that there will be 62 simultaneous classes in the primary cycle (compared to 60 in the previous year), with 774 students (up from 756 last year). At the gymnasium, the increase is more pronounced: 311 students in 27 simultaneous classes, compared to 261 students in 24 classes in 2024-2025. "It is a necessity. In isolated areas or with a small school population, simultaneous education is the only viable option. The trend is increasing,' said the general school inspector of Tulcea County, Viorica Pavel. In the village of Chilia Veche, simultaneous education has become the norm in the primary cycle for several years, and starting this fall it will also be introduced at the gymnasium level. Teachers will have to teach different content to different classes simultaneously, a major professional challenge.

Sălaj: over 2,500 students in simultaneous classes

In Sălaj County, the phenomenon is also visible. In the 2025-2026 school year, 2,537 students in primary and secondary education will learn in 193 simultaneous classes, representing 13% of the total number of students. In total, 138 simultaneous classes are planned in primary and 55 in secondary, all in rural areas with only three exceptions. The general school inspector, Gheorghe Bancea, emphasizes that organizing simultaneous classes is often the only way to keep schools open in isolated villages: "Where we do not have a minimum of 10 students per class level, we are forced to resort to the simultaneous system. It is an old practice, but very demanding.'

Isolation and Innovation

The simultaneous system is not a choice, but an adaptation. In the absence of a flexible educational infrastructure, support programs for isolated areas, and coherent demographic strategies, rural Romania remains in search of a balance between the right to education and social realities.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

18 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 18 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Dosar BURSA - Crizele Apocalipsei

Ziarul BURSA

18 iulie
Ediţia din 18.07.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

17 Iul. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0724
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3752
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4419
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8607
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur467.9189

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
industrylink.eu

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
industrylink.eu
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb