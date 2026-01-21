CORRESPONDENCE FROM STRASBOURG EPP President Manfred Weber: Mercosur agreement is an Anti-Trump Deal

Versiunea în limba română

The EU-Mercosur agreement is an anti-Trump deal, declared Manfred Weber, President of the European People's Party, at a press briefing held this morning in Strasbourg, at the headquarters of the European Parliament.

Manfred Weber stated: "Trade is no longer just a business, but a fundamental geopolitical tool, and Europe must be prepared for a rules-based approach. That is why we agree with Ursula von der Leyen's statements after the signing of the agreement in Paraguay: we choose partnership over polarisation. For us, it is about competitiveness and strategic autonomy, especially in raw materials. That is why we support the Mercosur agreement, which I would even call the "anti-Trump agreement', because it shows that a rules-based approach is still possible. The EPP is the party of free trade, but also of farmers; that is why safeguard measures and market intervention in the event of unfavourable prices are essential for us.”

The EPP President stated that Mercosur represents a huge opportunity, provided that the European institutions guarantee farmers that their interests will be protected. Manfred Weber recalled that the European Parliament had secured 397 billion euros for the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) 2028-2034 and had established health checks at external borders as well. "For the first time, we have legally binding safeguard clauses for the market. I will also discuss today with farmers' associations to strengthen the confidence that these promises will be kept,” concluded Mr Weber.