Crucial decision of the European Council: EU enters the era of common defense

I.Ghe.
English Section / 27 iunie

European leaders agreed on the need to accelerate joint projects in priority capability areas, in a logic of complementarity with NATO, also making use of the mechanisms offered by SAFE. The European Defence Agency will play a central role in this effort, by facilitating the aggregation of demand and coordinating Member States' initiatives, and the support of the Commission and the High Representative is essential to turn these plans into reality. (Photo source: https://newsroom.consilium.europa.eu)

The leaders of the 27 member states of the European Union decided yesterday in Brussels to accelerate the transformation of the community bloc into a credible and effective actor in the field of defense, capable of reacting to the entire spectrum of threats facing the continent, over the next five years.

To achieve this objective, the European Council supports, according to the conclusions on the topic of "European Defense and Security” published at the end of yesterday's meeting, the idea of a Europe that increases its capacity to act without substituting, but complementing the efforts of NATO, which remains the foundation of collective defense for its members. At the same time, a substantial and coordinated increase in defense investment is required, with a more efficient allocation of resources, including through European and national mechanisms. In this regard, the adoption of the SAFE regulation and the activation of the derogations from the Stability and Growth Pact are concrete steps that offer Member States additional room for manoeuvre in terms of financing.

In parallel, the emphasis is placed on stimulating investment in the defence sector and on the involvement of private capital, with the support of European financial institutions, in particular the European Investment Bank, which is urged to review its policies and expand its financing capacity in this area. In order to meet the urgent demand for equipment, the European Council insists on better coordination of procurement, standardisation and integration of the European defence market, with the aim of building a robust, innovative and resilient industrial base.

European leaders agreed on the need to accelerate joint projects in priority capability areas, in a logic of complementarity with NATO, also making use of the mechanisms offered by SAFE. The European Defence Agency will play a central role in this effort, facilitating the aggregation of demand and coordinating Member States' initiatives, and the support of the Commission and the High Representative is essential to turn these plans into reality. Special attention is also paid to technological development and innovation, as strategic factors in the modernisation of the defence sector.

Support for the European defence industry, including small and medium-sized enterprises, is seen as a key element for expanding production capabilities, and rapid progress on the legislative framework, in particular the European Defence Industry Programme and the "Defence Training Omnibus" package, is considered a priority. At the same time, the importance of defending all the borders of the European Union, in particular the eastern ones, but also other vulnerable points, given the persistent risks posed by hostile state actors, is underlined.

Another important point in Europe's defence is military mobility, which is becoming a pillar of European operational efficiency. In this regard, the leaders of the EU Member States call on the European Commission and the High Representative of the EU to propose additional measures in this regard, to ensure the rapid movement of equipment and troops to all 27 Member States.

The European Council supports the collaboration with partners who share the Union's values and objectives in matters of security and foreign policy is seen as essential, and the recent partnerships with the United Kingdom and Canada are welcomed as concrete steps in this direction.

Looking ahead, the European Council will return to these topics in October, assessing progress and establishing the next steps. The entire process takes place with respect for the specifics of the security policies of each Member State and in accordance with the European Treaties, in a joint effort to strengthen European defense and the Union's capacity to protect its citizens in an increasingly unstable world.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

