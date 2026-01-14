Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
National Culture Day, marked by hundreds of events across the country

O.D.
English Section / 14 ianuarie

National Culture Day, marked by hundreds of events across the country

Versiunea în limba română

Public cultural institutions under the Ministry of Culture mark National Culture Day (January 15) with an extensive program, which includes exhibitions, theater and music performances, concerts, guided tours, workshops, film screenings and meetings with artists, researchers and creators. The events take place both in Bucharest and in numerous cities in the country, but also abroad, through Romanian cultural institutions abroad, informs MC. According to the Ministry of Culture, this year's program reflects the diversity of forms of artistic expression and aims to bring the public closer to cultural heritage, contemporary creation and the great personalities of Romanian culture.

In the Capital, the National Library of Romania is presenting the exhibition "Expressions of Traditional Clothing from Romania in Graphic Works", which brings together 70 drawings and watercolors from the institution's special collections. The conference with workshops "Genealogy and Cultural Practices" is also taking place here, with guests from various fields of culture, including Maia Morgenstern and Filip Florian. The National Museum of Contemporary Art of Romania invites the public to a guided tour of the exhibition "The Twist. The Triumph of the Province, the Twilight of Empires", followed by a DJ set in the museum's cafe, while the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant is organizing workshops, openings, recitals and a screening of the film "The Death of Mr. Lăzărescu", followed by a discussion session with the film crew. January 15 is also marked by the National Museum of Natural History "Grigore Antipa", which offers free access to the permanent exhibitions and proposes a treasure hunt inspired by the poetry of Mihai Eminescu. At the National Museum of History of Romania, the public can see, for the first time, an album with manuscripts by the poet Vasile Alecsandri, alongside the permanent and temporary exhibitions.

The program in Bucharest is completed by concerts and performances at the Romanian Athenaeum, the Romanian Youth Palace, the National Operetta and Musical Theater "Ion Dacian", the National Theater "I.L. Caragiale", as well as recitals and special events held by the National Chamber Choir "Madrigal - Marin Constantin".

National Culture Day is celebrated with extended events in the major cities of the country. In Iaşi, the Moldova Museum Complex organizes exhibitions and creative writing workshops dedicated to Eminescu's work, and the Romanian National Opera and the Vasile Alecsandri National Theatre offer special concerts and performances.

In Cluj-Napoca, the Lucian Blaga National Theatre dedicates the Day of National Culture to the work of Mihai Eminescu, and the National Museum of Transylvania inaugurates the exhibition "Untold Treasures. The History of Transylvania through Objects". In Sibiu, the Brukenthal National Museum is a partner in a contemporary art exhibition project, and in Târgu Jiu, the Constantin Brâncuşi National Museum opens the series of events dedicated to the Year of Constantin Brâncuşi.

Special programs also take place in Sinaia, Bacău, Constanţa, Timişoara and Târgu Mureş, where museums, opera houses and national theatres offer exhibitions, recitals and performances dedicated to Romanian culture.

The international dimension of the National Culture Day is supported by the "George Enescu" National Museum, which organizes, between January 14-17, exhibitions and recitals in Bucharest and other cities in the country, but also abroad, including Salzburg. At the same time, the museum's headquarters in Sinaia and Tescani can be visited for free on January 15. In the same vein, the National Heritage Institute is organizing in Rome the exhibition "The Queens' Halls. The Embroidered Treasure of the Queens", a project that brings to the fore the Romanian textile heritage through a contemporary photographic approach. Through this extensive program, the Ministry of Culture aims to transform the National Culture Day into a large-scale event that will highlight the Romanian heritage, artistic creation and cultural identity, both in the country and abroad.

