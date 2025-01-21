Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Sovereignists, in search of legitimization

George Marinescu
English Section / 21 ianuarie

Photo source: Facebook/ George Simion

Versiunea în limba română

Daddy is back! President Donald Trump, the one whom in 2017 the former PSD president, Liviu Dragnea, called daddy, returned to the White House, after taking the oath of office last night, in the Rotunda of the Capitol building, a building that his supporters vandalized 4 years ago, when Republican Vice President Mike Pence was preparing to enthrone Democrat Joe Biden as US president.

Why are we referring to Liviu Dragnea? Because the social-democratic leader was the first Romanian politician to bring back the concept of sovereignty in our country, a concept then taken up by George Simion, AUR, Diana Şoşoacă, SOS, and more recently - Călin Georgescu and the Young People's Party (POT). It is curious that some leaders who declared themselves sovereignists and those who want to legitimize themselves politically as supporters of this trend fled, both in 2017 and in 2025, to Washington to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump and, possibly, to take a picture with the old-new American president or at least with the campaign manager or with one of the members of the new Cabinet at the White House. We are basically witnessing the same type of politics from the time of the Phanariots: Liviu Dragnea, George Simion and Victor Ponta went to worship the great firefly, hoping that this would politically legitimize them in front of the people at home. Sovereignists, but with the same boss on the external level. While we know, from the file compiled by the DNA and subsequently classified, that Dragnea's visit in 2017 to Washington and his meeting with Trump cost 400,000 dollars, we have no information regarding the travel costs of Victor Ponta and George Simion these days.

While George Simion and Victor Ponta were in Washington yesterday, Călin Georgescu, who came in first place in the first round of last year's presidential elections, annulled on December 6 by the Romanian Constitutional Court, did not travel to the US. Georgescu stated that he refused to participate in Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony, even though our country's ambassador to Washington, Andrei Muraru, stated that there was no official invitation from Trump's team to any politician from our country. We do not know whether Călin Georgescu's move was thought up by him or not, or was suggested to him by someone else. It is possible that the refusal to participate in Trump's inauguration ceremony was a gesture by Călin Georgescu in his capacity as a follower of the Eurasian Party, a political party founded by Aleksandr Dugin. Given that relations between the US and the Russian Federation are not cordial at the moment and that President Putin is waiting for concrete steps from President Trump to de-escalate the situation in Ukraine, we can assume that the "independent" sovereignist Georgescu has chosen to remain loyal to his allies in the East. And even if he is unhappy with the fact that the CCR judges annulled the presidential elections, Călin Georgescu did not go to complain to Washington, in the country where democracy is at home, but preferred to call the world to a unity rally on January 24 in Victoria Square, at 1 p.m. Unfortunately, at that time on January 24, Victoria Square is occupied by a protest rally organized by Ceferisti and military cadres in reserve, dissatisfied with the provisions of the train-like ordinance, which is why the organizers asked Georgescu not to come to the square, so as not to politicize their action.

Meanwhile, Victor Ponta assumed the role of the bored peasant, who went to the boyar with a complaint, that is, with the letters signed by several fellow citizens and addressed to Trump in connection with the CCR's cancellation of the presidential elections. Ponta stated that he assumed the risk of being excluded from the PSD by Marcel Ciolacu, even though the measure initially announced by the prime minister was that of giving up his honorary advisor for the approach taken in Washington.

It is certain that our country had people in Washington yesterday, but that does not mean that they were around Donald Trump. Not by a long shot. And this could be easily observed from the images presented by American television stations during the time when President Trump took the oath of office and delivered his first official speech as head of the USA.

